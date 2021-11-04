Mountaire Farms is getting ready to host its signature give-back event of the year this month, with its Thanksgiving for Thousands program, in which employees and volunteers will pack 26,000 meal boxes this year — the most ever — for families in need, both on Delmarva and in North Carolina.
“Everyone at Mountaire looks forward to this event every year and the partnerships we’ve built in the community over the last 26 years,” said Phillip Plylar, president of Mountaire Farms. “To see everyone come together to help out families in need is really such a blessing. We’re grateful to be able to give back during this event and throughout the year.”
The Delmarva event will be held on Monday, Nov. 22, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Mountaire warehouse located on Railroad Avenue in Selbyville. There are still volunteer spots available for anyone in the community who would like to make a difference. Go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/tft2021 to sign up. Volunteers must be 16 or older, and all COVID protocols will be in place.
More than 150 volunteers are expected that day to pack 10,000 boxes with a complete meal for a family of four. Each box contains a Mountaire roaster chicken, corn, green beans, stuffing, gravy, cranberries and brownies.
Boxes are then loaded onto refrigerated trucks and sent to Crossroads Community Church in Georgetown for distribution to groups on Tuesday, Nov. 23, beginning at 8 a.m. All groups have been pre-registered and given instructions on pickup and safe handling of the meal boxes.
Individuals who are interested in getting a box for a family in need can also take part this year in a drive-through distribution event on Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at five different locations in Delaware, including: Bridgeville, Gateway Fellowship, 8110 Cannon Road; Georgetown, Discover Church, 20330 Sand Hill Road; Laurel, Laurel Wesleyan, 30186 Seaford Road; Milford, United Church, 985 N. Dupont Blvd.; and Seaford, St. John’s United Methodist Church, 300 N. Pine Street.
In North Carolina, employees from Mountaire’s Lumber Bridge processing plant will be packing 10,000 boxes on Nov. 20 to be distributed to churches and area non-profit groups on the same day. The company’s Siler City employees will be packing 5,000 boxes on Saturday, Nov. 13, with distribution the same day to pre-registered churches and non-profit groups.
And for the first time, Mountaire is packing 1,000 boxes with employees in Statesville, N.C., on Saturday, Nov. 16. Statesville is home to a Mountaire breeder operation, feed mill and more than 100 growers.