Volunteers will pack boxes with enough holiday feast favorites to make a traditional dinner for four when they gather for Mountaire Farms’ annual Thanksgiving for Thousands on Monday, Nov. 21.
Response from volunteers was quick this year, so no more are needed to place a fresh chicken and all the side dishes in each container, but assistance is still needed the next day, on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Filled boxes will be loaded onto tractor-trailers on Monday and taken to Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown for distribution. Volunteers are still needed from 8 a.m. until noon on Tuesday to transfer boxes into vehicles. They are being asked to arrive at 7:30 a.m. and pre-registration is required. See https://form.jotform.com/222915895083162 for necessary forms.
“Once those boxes are loaded into vehicles, they will be taken to every corner of Delmarva,”
Zach Evans, community relations manager for Mountaire Farms, told the Coastal Point this week.
Each box contains a chicken, cans of vegetables, cranberry sauce, yams, gravy, and stuffing and brownie mixes. Mountaire Farms is partnering with hundreds of churches and non-profits in four states this year to pack 32,250 boxes and feed 129,000 people.
“We look forward to this time of year to be able to bring the community together to do something positive for people who need it the most,” Phillip Plylar, president of Mountaire Farms, stated. The annual event has been “a blessing for our company and for our employees who help pack boxes every year right alongside community volunteers,” he said. “It’s at the heart of who we are as a company.”
“This is the fastest response we’ve ever had for volunteer registration. We filled up in three days,” Evans said. “I think there are a few reasons. Part of it is pandemic-related. People wanted to get out there. They missed the last couple holiday seasons and wanted to make up for lost time. Our communication has gotten better, a lot quicker and timelier. There used to be mailed letters to everyone who volunteered in years prior, but now there’s an e-mail blast, and that is much more efficient.
“And the other part is, when you do a good job, the reward is many people want to get invited. It’s a really easy thing for people to do, and it’s not intimidating. We made it very friendly. It’s an easy way to get involved, and it’s not overwhelming,” he said.
There will be another opportunity to volunteer at Christmas for Thousands, when boxes are again packed for festive dinners for four. Evans said details will be released after Thanksgiving for Thousands.
Christmas for Thousands began more than 15 years ago, “But it all started with Thanksgiving for Thousands,” Evans said.
In 2019, former director of public relations Roger Marino, who later retired after being injured in a fall, was honored by Plylar. When the event first began, only 300 boxes were delivered, but the number had increased to 10,000, “all due to your help,” Pylar told Marino as he presented him with an award three years ago.
Marino recalled, “25 years ago I was doing community relations work with the Community Church of God and the then-pastor told me, ‘We won’t be able to do Thanksgiving this year because the kitchen is too small,’
“They were getting 100 people who came out for a sit-down dinner, but they were going to have to stop. I said, ‘Let me think of something.’ I came back to him and said, ‘How about if we box some food and give it to people in need?’ He liked the idea. We went out into the community and asked for donations. Then Mountaire gave us chickens. The second year, we packed 2,000 boxes, and now we have 10,000,” Marino said at the time.