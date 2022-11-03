Preston Sharp was only 10 years old when he visited the cemetery where his grandfather is buried and noticed many of the other graves were bare.
He was there with his mother to honor George Sharp, a U.S. Navy veteran who died in 2001, before his grandson was born, by placing a flag and red carnation on his gravesite.
“I looked up, and I was just reading all the veterans’ names that didn’t have a flag, and I got very frustrated. Something just really sparked my interest in veterans. I think that day everything became real. I noticed how much veterans sacrifice and just how much they put on the line to keep us safe,” Sharp — who described himself as a typical teenager who likes video games — told the Coastal Point during a telephone interview from his home.
Since then, Sharp — now 17 and a junior in high school in Redding, Calif. where he lives with his mother and brother — travels around the country, decorating graves, thanking veterans for their service and planning to eventually go overseas and continue the project, after he has visited all 50 states in the U.S.
He will accomplish that goal after an upcoming trip to several states, including Delaware, South Carolina, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Accompanied by his mother, April, he will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov 10, in an event that is being promoted by American Legion Post No. 7234 in Ocean View.
“I was curious about my grandfather. I wanted to know more. I went home and I started a GoFundMe. I asked my mom, ‘What can I do? Can I do chores? What can I do to get money?’ I started doing chores around the house, and my mom told her friends about it, and I raised money to buy flags and carnations. My goal is to always honor veterans, to make sure none are forgotten,” he said.
Through his Veterans Flags & Flowers project, 300,000 flags and carnations have been carefully arranged on graves in 43 states.
Sharp was featured on the CBS TV program “On The Road” with Steve Hartman, and was introduced and honored by then-President Donald Trump during the 2018 State of the Union address while sitting in the audience with Mrs. Trump.
“When I met President Trump, he was very nice. Just very honest. It was an amazing experience, and it was on every major television network,” he said.
Often, when he arrives at a cemetery, others visiting loved ones’ graves talk to him and sometimes volunteer to help him.
“I get people asking, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ I tell them. Either they are stunned or most of the time people are busy doing their own thing,” he said.
The upcoming trip will cost $18,000 to $20,000. He receives private donations but said he has no sponsorships or companies supporting him. To donate, see www.prestonsharp.net.
While he’s traveling, he will continue schooling by independent study for about 10 days. Most of his teachers don’t say much about his project, he said — although one, history teacher Troy Leachman, “always asks me about it,” he said.
“He’s the nicest, best teacher ever,” Sharp added.
He is as appreciative of his mother.
“In the very beginning, she had to quit working because of me wanting to travel all the time and do all this with the veterans. She has continued to support me, and I really appreciate it,” he said.
“I am going to try and honor veterans as long as I can. I want people to also honor veterans. It doesn’t matter if it’s with flowers. Just honoring them, going up to a veteran if they have an Army hat on and saying, ‘Thank you for your service.’ That means a lot.”