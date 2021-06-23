The Lewes Public Library will offer free technology assistance the first and third Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on a drop-in basis.
A staff member will be available to assist with a variety of common technology questions. Topics include (but are not limited to): digital books, email, internet, Microsoft Word and Excel, texting and digital photos. Guests may bring their own devices, such as e-readers, tablets, phones and computers — or utilize the library’s PC computers.
“This service is great because it is personalized to each guest’s individual needs and questions,” said library tech specialist Beth Law. “We look forward to working with community members to troubleshoot and offer training on a variety of topics.”
No appointment is necessary, and assistance will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants are being encouraged to bring relevant usernames, passwords and login information. All ages are welcome. For more information, call the library at (302) 645-2733 or visit lewes.lib.de.us.