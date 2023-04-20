Teapots in a variety of shapes, designed for holidays, seasons and occasions, will be on display, and used, at a fundraiser for the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company next week.
Tea will be served from about 20 of the vessels — part of a collection owned by 107-year-old Marie Knox — at a fashion show and tea sponsored by the fire company’s ladies’ auxiliary on Tuesday, April 25, at Cripple Creek Golf & Country Club. Doors will open at 11 a.m., and the event will begin at noon.
Over the years, Knox collected hundreds of the ceramic pots, her daughter, Arlene Knox Layton, said, adding that her mother, who is “doing wonderfully” owned “many more than I ever thought until we cleaned out her house.”
“She had at least 200. Each of the grandchildren — and she has tons of them — got some. We children got some, and we sold some and donated some,” Layton said.
They were being offered at a yard sale attended by Maureen Eisenhart, chairwoman of the tea and fashion show. When she told Layton they would be used to raise money for the fire company, Layton donated 20 of them.
“I said, ‘My mother was member of the auxiliary and a very active member,’” said Layton, whose parents once owned the Summer Beach Hotel in Bethany Beach.
“I think my mother would love it. I think she would be thrilled. She was not a big tea drinker. She just got the teapots seasonally. Then it became something everybody gave to her. She had them all over the place — in the kitchen, living room. The Christmas ones came out at Christmas. Easter teapots came out at Easter,” she said.
At the tea and fashion show, eight models — members of the auxiliary — will model clothing from Chico’s in Rehoboth Beach, and attendees will be able to enjoy scones with lemon curd, tomato soup, tea sandwiches, desserts, soft drinks and lemonade. There will also be a cash bar.
Tickets cost $40 each. Contact Eisenhart at irishmom08@gmail.com to purchase a ticket.
“Cripple Creek is putting a mirror under the teapots to draw attention to them. There is one shaped like an owl. Every one is different. One has black and white flowers on it. My kitchen is black and white, so I’m going to keep that one. People are going to come in with their hats and dress up, like a Southern ladies’ theme,” Eisenhart said.
“Everybody needs a fire company, and to be part of it really makes me feel that I am giving back to the community, which is very necessary,” she said.
“My mother’s teapots were from all over the world,” Layton added.
“Some had a cup included, for a single serving. They had every kind of flower. She had them for all the seasons, even patriotic teapots,” Layton said.
“The ladies from the auxiliary were just coming to look at teapots. We had no idea when they arrived what they were going to do with them or what they were using them for. This is really an honor for my mother.”