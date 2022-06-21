Tanger Outlets Rehoboth is set to host Bubble Palooza and the Color Run Festival on Saturday, July 9. Bubble Palooza is a 5K run reinvented, centered around fun that the whole family can enjoy. Runners will be able to complete a 1K loop up to five times, giving them the choice of how far they would like to run.
During the family-friendly event, which begins at 8 a.m., festivalgoers and runners can enjoy a bubble bash, face painters, henna artists, balloon twisting, giant yard games, food vendors and more. Participants will receive access to unlimited digital photo downloads of all photos taken during the event.
Race waves begin at 8:15 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m., with the events sited at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth, 36470 Seaside Outlet Dr., Rehoboth Beach. Early bird tickets cost $39.99, while supplies last, and regular tickets cost $59.99.
Festivalgoers may attend the event for free.
For more information and to purchase tickets for the Bubble Palooza and Color Run Festival,
visit bubblepalooza.com. For more information on Tanger Outlets Rehoboth, visit tangeroutlets.com/rehoboth.