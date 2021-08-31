Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach is celebrating style, savings and the end of the season with the Labor Day Block Party on Sept. 2 from noon to 3 p.m. The open-air outlet destination will provide shoppers with a range of family-friendly festivities to end summer with a bang, including DJ Sky Brady, a bounce house and demonstrations from the Delaware State Police.
All weekend long, shoppers can also enjoy celebratory savings at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach during its Labor Day Weekend Sale from Friday, Sept. 3, through Monday, Sept. 6. The holiday sale event will feature exclusive deals from outlet brands including J.Crew, Banana Republic Factory, Vera Bradley, Tommy Hilfiger and Brooks Brothers Factory Store.
The event will take place at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach, 36470 Seaside Outlet Drive. It is free and open to the public. Shoppers can find a comprehensive list of store offers by visiting tangeroutlets.com/rehoboth/deals.
For more information, visit tangeroutlets.com/rehoboth.