A major component of the tall- and short-grass prairies, switchgrasses are one of our most statuesque and beautiful native grasses. They are an important part of a meadow and have a place in your garden.
Switchgrasses are locally native to the Delaware Bay and coastal regions, salt and brackish beaches, shorelines, marshes and swales, as well as old fields and thickets. This should tell you that they are highly adaptable, growing easily in many places.
They prefer full sun but will grow in part shade, just getting more open in their growth patterns. They can take some salt flooding and spray — particularly useful for close to the beach. They will also grow in close to straight sand, although they prefer more organic soil, growing taller on fertile and clay soils. On dry sandy soils, the height is more likely to be at the lower end of its range.
Switchgrass is an important prairie grass and a handsome landscaping plant as well, lending a golden color to the autumn landscape. The strong upright growth produces a lovely cloud of airy seed heads in the fall. Switchgrass is generally noted for its stiff, columnar form, and typically retains its vertical shape throughout the growing season. It is a clump-forming, warm-season grass, meaning that it doesn’t spread by runners, like some weedy grasses can.
Since it is a warm-season grass, it can be slow to get started in the spring, appearing after many other plants have started growing. However, once soil and air temperatures climb, they experience a strong flush and grow vigorously through the remainder of the season.
Foliage clump is topped in mid-summer by finely-textured, pink-tinged, branched flower panicles (a loose branching cluster of flowers), which hover over the foliage like an airy cloud. The flowers are very tiny — you wouldn’t think they are flowers at all. Panicles turn beige as the seeds mature in fall, with the seed plumes persisting well into winter.
Seeds are a food source for birds in winter — it’s very cute to see small songbirds munching on the seedheads. The whole plant, all four seasons, provides habitat for many animals. All are very upright, making great privacy screens, or a strong vertical and architectural presence.
There are a number of great cultivars, ranging in size from 3 to 6 feet:
• Cape Breeze has graceful arching stems and thick flower clusters, growing to 3 feet, with good salt tolerance
• Shenandoah has lovely leaves tinged in red, and reddish flowers, growing to 4 feet, and is beautiful in fall.
• Northwind is a medium blue-green with nice flower panicles, growing to 6 feet.
Switchgrass was important to native peoples in the Americas. They ground seeds to make flour, mixed roots with soapweed for washing hair, stuffed it into moccasins for padding and made concoctions of the leaves for fevers.
In the U.S. today, it’s used as a landscape plant, as livestock forage and for biofuel. It is stunning in fall, mixed with asters, goldenrods, ox eye sunflowers and its prairie companion, little bluestem grass. It will do well for you!