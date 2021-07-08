Sweet fern, comptonia peregrina, is a relatively unknown native plant that deserves more use in our gardens. It is not a fern, but its delicate foliage does look sort of ferny. It is sweet, though — crush a few stems to be delighted by its sweet, resiny fragrance. It is related to our bayberries, and the scent is reminiscent of them.
It grows to about 3 feet tall. It is actually a small deciduous shrub, so you know it will lose its leaves in fall, but will keep the stems, as opposed to a perennial, which loses all its top growth but whose roots overwinter. Sweet fern prefers well-drained, dry, acidic, sandy or gravely soils with full sun (six or more hours a day). It does not like clay. It is also drought- and somewhat salt-tolerant.
Sweet fern colonizes areas via lateral roots, so it’s very suitable for bank stabilization and erosion control, and will slowly form a nice thicket. It is great for a spot with poor soil that you need filled in. On a slope or embankment, pair with other spreading plants, such as Gro Low sumac and mountain mint, to boost biodiversity and control erosion.
Sweet fern brings a lot of texture to your yard. From the notched edges of the leaves to the nice-looking bark, to the puffy catkins held in bunches during early spring, there’s always something pretty on this little shrub.
Sweet fern has separate male and female flowers that are difficult to spot. The male flowers appear as inch-long catkins near the tips of the branches. The female flowers are smaller and oval, occurring along the branches. These are more noticeable when they are covered with little red spikes. Sometimes the male and female flowers are on separate plants (the plant can be, but isn’t always, dioecious).
The pollen is transmitted by wind, so insects are not involved in pollination, but it is a host for several moth and butterfly species, so you’ll be providing food for them, as well as the birds that eat them. The leaves are also a nice, slightly glossy, medium to dark green, turning bronze before they fall off for the winter.
Try one of these little shrubs today in your yard. It would be pretty and would grow well, needing the same conditions and mixing with low-growing blueberries, goldenrod and little bluestem grasses.