The Sussex Teenage Republicans on Feb. 18 will hold a discussion of pronouns, furries, politics and religion, followed by a brief overview of a 2,000-year-old booklet titled “Commentariolum Petitionis,” or “How To Win An Election,” written by Quintus Cicero to his brother Marcus Cicero who was running for consul of the Roman Republic in 64 AD.
The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Weather permitting, the location will be Patriots Wildlife Preserve in Frankford, with a bonfire and s'mores provided. The backup location will be the home of Delaware STARS Chair Ben Parsons in Dagsboro. Email for exact location, at info@sussexteenagerepublicans.com.