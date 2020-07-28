The Sussex TeenAge Republicans (STARS) held their first meeting in five months on Friday night, July 24. The group met at the James Street Beach in Fenwick Island for a bonfire and s’mores. Their speaker was Larry Mayo of the First State Institute on the Constitution. Mayo spoke about the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The teens said they thought that this was very apropos topic in view of the current situation in some of the nation’s cities.
The teens were joined by state Sen. Gerald Hocker (R-20th) and state Rep. Ron Gray (38th). Two endorsed candidates fresh from the Delaware Republican Convention were also in attendance. U.S. Senate Candidate Jim DeMartino and U.S. Congressional Candidate Lee Murphy spoke with the STARS about the importance of their being politically aware.
During the meeting, the results of the STARS election of officers were announced. Gus Fadden is the chair; Ben Parsons is vice-chair; Bella McLaughlin is secretary; and Josie Peranteau is treasurer. These will be the leaders of the club for the next year.
Membership in the Sussex TeenAge Republicans (STARS) is open to those ages 12 to 19. Their next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 21. The location will be announced on the group’s Facebook page.