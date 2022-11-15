Now that Sussex Strong — the community service foundation for the Sussex County Association of Realtors — has raised $45,000 and counting to help kids in Sussex County, it’s time to shop for them. Volunteers will help match new clothes, shoes and a toy for kids who need it this season, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Rehoboth Beach Walmart, starting at 8 a.m.
Sussex Strong will give volunteers everything they need to fulfill a child’s dream, and all they need to do is shop for it.
Sussex Strong to date has raised more than $1,537,380 and helped more than 9,712 children in Sussex County (not including 2022’s numbers, as they are still doing some accounting).
On shopping day, they will hand volunteers a list for a needy family that comes from the many local organizations dedicated to helping families in need locally, and then each volunteer shops for each child.
The shopping lists prioritize the child’s needs first, starting with a new coat, clothing, shoes and some children even ask for toiletries and school supplies. Every child gets one toy, but the majority of what they provide are basic needs.
Go to sussexstronggala.com or sussexstrong.org for more information.
Those who can’t attend the shopping day can consider coming to the Rusty Rudder in Dewey Beach at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, when they will be wrapping all the gifts. That is the final step before they deliver them.
“Thank you to the presenting sponsors of our Gala where all the money was raised to help these children: Sussex County Association of Realtors and Jack Lingo, Band Sponsor Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty, and Platinum Sponsors Bonnie Benson, Scott & Shuman and Vacasa.”