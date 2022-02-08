The Sussex Master Gardeners are offering a series of workshops this winter and spring. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first three classes on the schedule will be held via Zoom. Attendees can access the workshop via computer or smartphone. The classes are free. Pre-registration is required. Register at http://www.udel.edu/009139. An email to participants will be sent out with a Zoom link/phone number and handouts 24 hours prior to the scheduled workshop.
Workshops being offered include:
- Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7p.m. — Growing Vegetables in Containers. Master Gardeners Ana Dittel and Linda Peters will discuss the types of containers, growing media, crop selection and crop maintenance to ensure a successful vegetable garden in containers. “Containers are a good option for those of us who no longer want the work of a large garden but still want to experience the good flavors and satisfaction of growing our own vegetables.”
- Tuesday, March 15, 7 p.m. — Growing Food from Kitchen Scraps. Master Gardeners Susan Trone and Linda Peters will demonstrate growing vegetables, fruit and herbs from kitchen scraps. “Growing tasty produce from clean kitchen scraps can save money, cut down on food waste, and teach valuable lessons about nature and sustainability.”
- Tuesday, April 19, 7 p.m. — Shade is Cool/Shade Gardening is Cool. Master Gardeners John Ferrell and Karen Kollias will talk about shade gardening. Wondering what plant or plants to use in that shady area of your garden? There are a number of plants that love the shade from which to choose. This workshop will help gardeners decide. Handouts will be available to assist in picking the perfect plant.
The second three workshops on the schedule will be held in person at the Demonstration Garden, 16483 County Seat Highway, Georgetown. The garden is located behind the building. The workshops are free, except as noted. Pre-registration is required. Pre-register at http://www.udel.edu/009139.
- Tuesday, April 26, 1 p.m. — Shade Gardening, Walking in the Garden. Master Gardeners John Ferrell and Karen Kollias will lead a walk in the Shade Garden Areas of the Master Gardeners Demonstration Garden. During the walk, the Master Gardeners will discuss the varieties and the required care of the shade-loving plants featured in the Demonstration Garden.
- Tuesday, May 17, 1 p.m. — Succulents Love a Dish, Come Plant One. Master Gardener Gainor Urian will discuss the selection, planting and care of succulents. Following the discussion, attendees will plant and decorate a succulent dish garden to take home. All supplies will be provided. Limit to 25 participants. Fee: $25.
- Tuesday, June 21, 4 p.m. — Photographing the Garden. Join Master Gardener and UD Communications Specialist Michele Walfred and learn how to capture the best pictures of gardens and their wildlife and insect visitors. Attendees should bring their camera or smartphone, and Michele will share her knowledge and experience.
For more information, contact Kaleb Scott by email at kjscott@udel.edu or call (302) 856-7303.
Garden questions?
The Master Gardeners have answers for garden questions:
The Garden Help Line. Call the Garden Helpline for answers to lawn and gardening needs, at (302) 856-2585, ext. 535. They are available daily to help with questions about lawns and gardens. The help line is open Monday through Friday through from April 14 until Oct. 14. People can still call off-season and leave a message. Volunteers will do their best to return calls within 48 hours.
Ask gardening questions online 24 hours a day at https://www.udel.edu/extension/ask/.
Essential general information can be found at http://www.udel.edu/lawn-garden, or watch the Master Gardener Minute Videos at http://www.udel.edu/007373.
Master Gardeners are working volunteers and are supported by Delaware Cooperative Extension through the University of Delaware and Delaware State University Extension offices.