The public can join Sussex County Master Gardeners for “A Day in the Garden” on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those attending can explore at their own pace the 32 unique gardens spread across one acre in the Demonstration Garden, located behind the University of Delaware’s Elbert N. And Ann V. Carvel Research & Education Center on County Seat Highway (Route 9) west of Georgetown.
The specialty gardens showcase a diverse range of plants that thrive in Delaware, from native varieties to vibrant azaleas, hydrangeas, herbs, small fruit trees, shrubs, vegetables and groundcovers.
“Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing butterfly garden, where you can spot caterpillars and butterflies, or venture into the newly established meadow garden. Discover the abundant pollinators in the mixed border garden and enjoy the sight of content goldfish in a small fishpond. Don’t forget to bring your camera along for capturing the beauty of these gardens.”
The knowledgeable Master Gardeners will be on hand to offer a wealth of information through workshops, demonstrations and one-on-one conversations.
For those new to Delaware, Susan Trone and Maggie McLaughlin will host a special workshop just for newcomers. Michele Walfred will share tips on the successful growth, pruning and propagation of hydrangeas. Ana Dittel will teach people how to make salsa, and Gainor Urian will guide them in growing groundcovers. Additionally, Mary Noel will lead a log-and-succulent centerpiece activity (limited to 20 participants), and Jim Hopkins will educate attendees about beekeeping.
Those attending are being encouraged to bring their gardening queries, unidentified bugs, and samples or photos of sick plants to the “Ask an Expert” table, where Brian Kunkel, Megan Pleasanton and Tracy Wootten will provide advice and guidance. They can also take advantage of the opportunity to compare invasive plants, now banned from sale or exchange by the State, with alternative options that they can grow in their own garden.
Children can engage in a butterfly scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Both children and adults can get creative by making a mobile sun-catcher using CDs, paint, jewels and buttons.
At 11 a.m., the Master Gardener puppeteers will present “The Misadventures of Peter Rabbit in Farmer McGregor’s Garden.” The award-winning educational show, inspired by the Beatrix Potter story, encourages audience participation from children and adults alike. Every child attending will receive a complimentary ice cream coupon from Farmer McGregor or can visit the welcome table (while supplies last).
Before attendees leave, they can visit the plant sale in “the grove” near the entrance. Here, they’ll find a wide variety of native plants, annuals, perennials, ferns, shrubs and even trees, all lovingly propagated by the Master Gardeners. The profits from the sale contribute to supporting the Master Gardener programs and the Demonstration Garden.
Come rain or shine, the event will take place as scheduled. For a detailed schedule of the day’s events, visit http://www.udel.edu/001078 or contact the Master Gardeners at (302) 856-7303.