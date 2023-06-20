At their June 12 annual membership meeting in Lewes, the League of Women Voters of Sussex County (LWVSCDE) unanimously elected a slate of officers and five directors to guide the organization through the next two years. Affirming the League’s mission to empower voters and defend democracy, keynote speaker attorney Jack Young emphasized the importance of the non-partisan organization’s efforts to encourage all Sussex County citizens to become active, informed participants in local government.
The Sussex League’s newly organized Voter Services Committee outlined plans for voter registration and information tables at local festivals and farm markets across the county. As a nonpartisan organization, the League will also be providing voters opportunities to hear from all political candidates for major state and local offices, through candidate forums, as well as the League’s Vote411 website.
A revitalized Observer Corps will be attending Sussex County Council meetings to monitor issues of importance to all Sussex residents, such as land use, transportation, affordable housing, environmental protection and government transparency. An advocate for sustainable communities, the League also monitors state issues related to land use, education, healthcare, redistricting and voting rights.
President Martha Rothenberg of Lewes heads the newly-elected board of directors. She is joined by Ann Freeman, secretary; Patricia Petchel, treasurer; and directors Sue Claire Harper, Jack Young, Judy Parkins, Chelsea Wooten and Jane Lord.
“Sussex is a big county, but also a county of neighbors,” said Young in his closing remarks. “We share common interests in believing in democracy, civic involvement, civility, and fair, secure and credible elections.”
To learn more about the League of Women Voters of Sussex County, go to www.sussexlwv.org.