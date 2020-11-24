Sussex County Habitat for Humanity recently celebrated the completion of this year’s Women Build House. The occasion was marked with a celebratory event that included the future homeowners, Women Build volunteers, Habitat volunteers and staff.
Habitat’s Women Build project is designed to empowers women everywhere to build stability and self-reliance through shelter. “Habitat believes that everyone has the power to impact the global housing crisis starting in their own communities.”
Since August of 2019, the Sussex County Habitat for Humanity Women Build Team has completed 86 activities including “how to build” clinics, fundraisers and volunteer workdays.
Even during a pandemic, the team of women managed to donate 2,229 volunteer hours, while maintaining socially distant and health-safe practices.
“Working diligently in small groups, including other volunteers, they managed to complete a beautiful home for a very deserving family just in time for the holidays.”
To donate time, money or resources visit sussexcountyhabitat.org.