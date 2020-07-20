Sussex County Habitat for Humanity recently began their 150th house build. The occasion was marked with a celebratory Wall Raising event including the future homeowners, Sussex Habitat volunteers and staff.
Since its inception in 1991, Sussex County Habitat has made its mission, “Everyone deserves a decent place to live.” Heading into their 30th year in Sussex County, Habitat has been successful in helping 150 families experience that mission through grants, donations and volunteers who spend countless hours working side by side with future home owners to build homes.
“We’re very excited to have helped 150 families in Sussex County realize the dream of home ownership where they can celebrate special occasions, make new friends and neighbors and generally have a safe and decent place to live,” said Executive Director Kevin Gilmore.
Strong and stable homes help build strong and stable communities, Habitat representatives said, and as Sussex County Habitat moves toward their 30-year anniversary, they said they hope to continue the mission of helping families achieve strength, stability and self-reliance and that starts with their own home.
To donate time, money or resources visit sussexcountyhabitat.org.