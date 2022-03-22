For months, Sussex Academy student Adelle Leebel has dedicated her after-school and weekend hours to organizing a pop-up shop fundraising event to benefit Delaware-based non-profit organization Children & Families First.
On Saturday, March 26, her vision will come to life when the doors to the Caring Community Closet Pop-Up Thrift Shop open to the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sussex Academy High School, 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown. The one-day event, open to the public, is free to attend, requires no pre-registration, and will offer attendees the opportunity to shop amongst a wide variety of “previously loved” clothing, shoes and jewelry, including designer label items. All clothing will be priced at $1 per pound and attendees are being encouraged to bring cash. Sussex Academy will also offer light refreshments for sale.
“The pandemic has been really hard on everyone, including families here in Sussex County; I know that Children & Families First does an outstanding job of connecting families with the resources they need to get through tough times. I love thrifting with my friends, so I wanted to create a similar experience for members of my community,” Leebel said.
The items featured at the event came from a number of sources, thanks to the support of her mother, Kathleen, as well as other Sussex Academy students and their families who were inspired by her idea to not only repurpose items they no longer needed but to also use the proceeds of the event to benefit an organization dedicated to helping children in Delaware.
“Our family is very proud of Adelle for her vision of combining a lively thrift shopping event with a fundraiser for Children & Families First. I’m proud of our school as well — Sussex Academy students and families are always extremely generous, especially when it comes to supporting our students and their initiatives. I know that Adelle and her friends are going to have a successful event, and have a lot of fun as well!”
Children & Families First (CFF) engages more than 20,000 individuals each year and provides a continuum of programs and services designed to help children facing adversity thrive to their full potential. With services available statewide, CFF’s Sussex County based programming is offered at their Georgetown office, with home-visiting services, at nine Head Start early-childhood education centers in 12 middle schools and three elementary schools, at Seaford House, a therapeutic group home for foster youth ages 12 to 17, and through a wide variety of community-based services including but not limited to foster care, adoption, parenting education and family therapy.
“I was truly inspired when Adelle offered to host this fundraiser on our behalf,” stated CFF Special Event Coordinator Steff DiMartine, “because as a youth herself she recognized, we really are transforming the lives and futures of children right here in Sussex County every day.”
Those who cannot attend the event but wish to support the cause are being encouraged to visit www.cffde.org.