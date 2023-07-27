The Surfrider Foundation of Delaware sent volunteers to the Indian River Inlet beaches and Delaware Seashore State Park for three days this week to remove highway debris that has been exposed by beach erosion. The asphalt, beams and even sharp metal bridge connectors have made surfing and swimming dangerous. The detritus was from the collapse of the Route 1 roadway leading to the inlet bridge during Hurricane Sandy, and was bulldozed under sand during subsequent beach replenishment.
“Concrete chunks, rusted nails, rebar and pipes that were previously buried have resurfaced due to the quickly eroding North Indian River Inlet dune,” noted Surfriders representatives. “Thousands of pounds of debris are now strewn across the beach and have tumbled into the ocean, causing unsafe conditions for beachgoers, swimmers and surfers.”
DNREC has provided a bobcat and a dumpster for the volunteer group, while they’ve provided the manpower to collect the construction debris.
“The chunks are from the original Coastal Highway road collapse at the Indian River Inlet bridge,” explained Jana Johnston of Surfriders. “After Hurricane Sandy hit, the entire roadway fell onto the beach. They started cleaning it up by piling the debris near the beach.”
“The Army Corps of Engineers wanted to do remediation quickly, and beach replenishment funding was available because of Sandy. They did that work, and that’s why it’s all buried.”
But the construction debris and concrete is now coming back to the surface.
“We want to clean it up before the next nor’easter comes through and dumps sand and buries it, again,” said Johnston, a resident of Bethany Beach, who coordinates beach cleanups for the foundation. Last year, she was honored with the Wavemaker Environmental Leadership Award.
“We picked up 1,000 pounds of construction debris on Monday and Thursday of last week.” There is still plenty of work to do, she added.
The Surfriders are trying to bring DNREC and the state DOT into this project.
“DNREC simply lent us the bobcat and the dumpster. But we really need the DOT to step-up and take care of the rest.”
“Construction concrete is being exposed, and it’s an interesting story” of how it got there without removing the debris back in 2012, she said.
“We don’t want to point any fingers, and we just are doing our part. But looking at the old pictures and seeing the devastation, we see that people were trying to do their best,” she said.
Another issue is that the 60-year-old Gould pump in the Sand Pumping Bypass Station south of the Indian River — which transports up to 100,000 pounds of sand every year to the north side dunes — has been broken and unable to provide dune cover.
“The pump is broken that normally would bring sand from the south inlet to the north inlet,” said Johnston. “It’s been broken many times, and it is an old-fashioned [gasoline powered] model that uses oil to pump.”
“The timing of the project is this week, before the storm season, so that it doesn’t happen again,” said the Surfriders clean-up coordinator. “The debris is really everywhere — from the beach to the dune. The sharp chips of these rocks have split off from the concrete.”
Johnson said she has noticed that the 2012 fix to bulldoze over the debris — perhaps to use materials as part of a dune rebuilding — generally means no plants or trees can take root.
“After you go over the inlet bridge, there is no foliage near the bridge, and we are wondering if the bridge collapse and old construction materials or asphalt prevents vegetation.”
Those interested in supporting the Surfrider Foundation clean-ups, including the “Hold On to Your Butts” cleaning of cigarette debris, can send an e-mail to sign up, to cleanups@delaware.surfrider.org.