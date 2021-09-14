On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Delaware Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation held a dedication of a new shower at the Herring Point parking lot in Cape Henlopen State Park. The shower project was the culmination of a joint effort between the Surfrider Foundation, Delaware State Parks and two local families.
The shower project was driven by two local families wishing to honor their late sons who enjoyed the beach and surfing. The families of Grey Baker and Davey Alison had held several events over the past two years to raise funds that were donated to the local Surfrider Foundation chapter to start the project. The Surfrider Foundation worked with the Cape Henlopen State Park, as well as state Sen. Ernie Lopez and state Rep. Peter Schwartzkopf to get the project funded and work initiated this spring.
The project started just before Memorial Day, and a functional shower was in place weeks later. The entire project was completed this week with the installation of a plaque on the bench located next to the shower.
The dedication was the culmination of a day that included a beach cleanup as part of DNREC’s Coastal Cleanup Day. The Delaware Surfrider Foundation organized a beach clean-up that was attended by 25 volunteers, many from the Alison and Baker families. The group collected more than 50 pounds of trash at the Herring Point beach and parking lot.