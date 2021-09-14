Shower Dedication Grey Baker and Dave Alison (fathers).JPG

Grey Baker and Dave Alison, fathers of the two boys, take part in the Sept. 11 dedication of a new shower at Cape Henlopen State Park in their sons' honor.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Delaware Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation held a dedication of a new shower at the Herring Point parking lot in Cape Henlopen State Park. The shower project was the culmination of a joint effort between the Surfrider Foundation, Delaware State Parks and two local families.

The shower project was driven by two local families wishing to honor their late sons who enjoyed the beach and surfing. The families of Grey Baker and Davey Alison had held several events over the past two years to raise funds that were donated to the local Surfrider Foundation chapter to start the project. The Surfrider Foundation worked with the Cape Henlopen State Park, as well as state Sen. Ernie Lopez and state Rep. Peter Schwartzkopf to get the project funded and work initiated this spring.

Shower Dedication Alison family.JPG

The Alison family attends the Sept. 11 dedication and beach clean-up event.

The project started just before Memorial Day, and a functional shower was in place weeks later. The entire project was completed this week with the installation of a plaque on the bench located next to the shower.

Shower Dedication Baker family.JPG

The Baker family attends the Sept. 11 event that dedicated a new shower at Cape Henlopen State Park in their son's memory.

The dedication was the culmination of a day that included a beach cleanup as part of DNREC’s Coastal Cleanup Day. The Delaware Surfrider Foundation organized a beach clean-up that was attended by 25 volunteers, many from the Alison and Baker families. The group collected more than 50 pounds of trash at the Herring Point beach and parking lot.