The 2021 Surfin’ Snowman 5K, presented by Miken Builders and produced by Focus Multisports, sold out for the twilight run/walk event on Saturday, Feb. 13, organizers reported this week. Participants, Indian River High School sports volunteers, parks staff and Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company members battled the wind and rain at the Indian River Inlet to raise funds for Justin’s Beach House, Contractors for a Cause and the fire company.
The next Focus Multisports event is the Coastal Resorts Golf Classic, benefitting the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation, set for Plantation Lakes Golf & Country Club on Friday, April 30, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Visit coastalresortsgolf.com to register, volunteer or sponsor, or to donate directly, visit qrcf.org. Their next 5K run/walk event is the Justin’s Beach House Memorial Day Weekend Run/Walk, with registration to open soon.
