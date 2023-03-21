Two Sussex County Lutheran churches are inviting the public to a sunset meditation group on the beach beginning March 29 and running through September.
“We want to help people end the day filled with a sense of inspiration, peace and balance,” said the Rev. Karis Graham, pastor at Community Lutheran Church of Frankford and Grace of God Lutheran Church of Millsboro. “During this beach time, we will become cheerleaders for one another while discovering our Creator-given strengths together.”
The events will take place every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at Towers Beach bayside, Towers Road, in Delaware Seashore State Park. The groups are free, and participants just need to bring their own beach chairs. No registration is required.
Graham said the overarching theme of the sessions is “Stepping Into Our Strengths: Uncovering Our Untapped Creator-Given Gifts.”
“The goal is to become fiercely aware of our gifts so that we can better thrive in life – emotionally, spiritually, relationally, physically,” she said. “Truly, we want people to hear that we are loved no matter what — no matter where we are, no matter where we come from, no matter our culture or background.”
Graham will be leading the meditation, as well as inviting other clergy to lead at times.
Community Lutheran Church is located at 30897 Omar Road, Frankford, with Sunday services at 9 a.m. Grace of God Lutheran Church gathers at the Long Neck CHEER Center, located at 26089 Shoppes at Long Neck Boulevard, with Sunday services at 11 a.m. Visit graceandcommunity.com for more information.