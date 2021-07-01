Visitors to the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) are greeted by a magnificent avenue of 34 seedless red “Brandywine” maples, 12,000 perennials and more than 300 native shrubs that surround the banks of the Rhyne Garden. All these colorful native pollinator plants welcome guests and wildlife steps from the parking lot.
In late May, the Rhyne Garden is a parade of colorful baptisia (false indigo), an early flowering native perennial in the pea family, and by early summer, the spent flowers rapidly form large attractive seed pods that last until fall. Spring blooms of baptisia are quickly replaced by a carnival of colorful daisy heads in the form of echinacea (coneflower), with summer-flowering phlox and monarda (bee balm) soon to follow.
The range of native perennials was selected to provide season-long interest, as well as a welcome source of nectar, food and habitat for visiting insects and birds. While the flowers of the Rhyne Garden attract both guests and wildlife, the plant roots act as a natural filter for the rain wastewater runoff and help to combat soil erosion on the banks of the most colorful water-retention ditches in Sussex County.
Upon entering the main gardens, our guests are greeted by our friendly volunteer docents, and then our Welcome Center doors open to the world-famous garden design of Dutch plantsman Piet Oudolf ‘s prairie meadow. A feast for both guests and wildlife throughout the year, the meadow is particularly colorful by late June.
The prairie meadow at DBG consists of 10 individual beds surrounded by pathways forming an infinity network of plantscapes and offering close-up views of forbs, umbels and grasses from every angle, all surrounded by a natural woodland setting. Mesmerized by the array of plants and flowers filling these irregularly shaped borders, gardeners and nature lovers rejoice in the bountiful display of natives and nativars (cultivars of native plants) that magically appear amongst emerging meadow grasses in early summer.
The 2-acre Meadow Garden, during June, provides a crescendo of colorful blooms in all shapes and sizes, including the swinging heads of echinacea “Hula Dancer” catching the Delaware coastal breeze. These palest pink coneflowers are cleverly paired with the architectural spines of a blue sea holly, eryngium zabelii x “Big Blue.”
White wands of beardtongue, a native penstemon tubaeflorus, also attract a host of busy pollinators, the prairie landscape aglow with bold towers of kniphofia “Sunningdale Yellow,” a beacon of golden turrets across the prairie meadow in early summer at the Gardens.
Complimented by bold accent plantings of amsonia (blue star), baptisia (false indigo), and umbels of achillea Coronation Gold (yarrow), these statement-type plantings dominate the meadow in late spring, their bushy appearance providing structure and support for later performing perennials. Towers of prairie blazing star, pale blue spiderwort and native bee balm attract a host of pollinators that enjoy a feeding frenzy from the wide range of natives flourishing during the growing season.
This is just the beginning, as you visit four other main gardens, including: the Learning Garden, with its outdoor wetland classroom; Folly Garden, built under towering walnut trees on the site of the original 20th Century Farmhouse foundation; the 12-acre Woodland Garden, which contains six large whimsical volunteer-made birds’ nests; the Knoll Garden, the highest point in the gardens, with a splendid view of Pepper Creek; and finally, you arrive at the “Point” with 1,000 feet of shoreline along the tidal Pepper Creek. There is an observation deck to observe wildlife and the Living Shoreline Conservation Project.
Surrounding you in the gardens are large numbers of fauna, including insects, butterflies, dragonflies and bees, attracted to the gardens thanks to numerous ecosystems and the array of seasonal flora. In June, ladybugs and praying mantises are active, and, for the keen naturalist, the tiger stripes of the monarch caterpillar can be observed feeding on the numerous milkweed species throughout the meadow.
There are 38 species of birds in the gardens. Bluebirds and gold finches delight our guests as they soar above the meadow flowers, picking off a tasty treat from the variety of bugs and insects that the naturally managed meadow garden attracts.
The mature trees that border the meadow edge gardens provide some much-needed shade along the woodland border areas. These trees further extend the range of opportunities for shade-loving plants, and also offer shelter from the summer heat for our guests exploring the winding and ADA-compatible woodland trails, where the eagle-eyed visitor has a chance to see turtles, snakes, and a host of resident and migratory shoreline birds of all shapes and sizes. If you are lucky, you may see American eagles that nest in the woodlands
A visit to the Delaware Botanic Gardens is a delight for the senses, stimulates the mind, and presents an opportunity to experience a natural garden and woodland along a serene shoreline setting. We invite you to enjoy the flora and fauna at DBG and to consider the ecological benefits of sustainable gardening--better for wildlife, for the environment, and for our community.