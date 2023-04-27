Sterling Street, who recently retired as curator of the Nanticoke Indian Museum near Millsboro, will be honored during Nanticoke Heritage Day on Saturday, May 6.
Street’s wife, Mary, and daughters Esa Street Perkins and Felicia Street, will be there to honor him as Bonnie Hall, Scholarship Committee chairwoman for the tribe, leads a ceremony in his honor, at 11 a.m.
The annual event — free and open to the public, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum on John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) — will also feature guest speakers Charlie Clark and Urie Ridgeway of New Jersey, tribal secretary of the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribe.
There will be storytelling by Ragghi Rain and performances by the Nanticoke Indian Dance Troupe, with Adrienne Harmon as director, as well as singing, face-painting, arts and crafts, and traditional foods, including succotash, vegetarian tacos, Indian tacos, hotdogs, hamburgers and Indian fry bread.
There will be no admission charge for the museum that day, and face-painting will be free.
Street — a Millsboro resident whose Indian name is Earth Keeper because of his love for gardening — retired the end of March and, on his last day, told the Coastal Point he will miss talking to visitors who have arrived at the museum from all over the world, as far away as India, Greece and Turkey.
“What was interesting to me was finding out indigenous people from other countries have the same items we have here, indigenous people from Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, the same beadwork and woodwork. The same utensils. They had to survive by using natural things, just like we did, to drink from, to sail in, so the items are the same,” he said.
It’s important to keep the history of Nanticokes alive, he said.
“All people need some place as a repository for their history and this museum is the repository for Nanticoke people,” he said.
In retirement, he will still be around the museum, but as a citizen, not an employee. He plans to travel with his wife. They have four children and four grandchildren.
In February, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper visited the museum and nearby Indian Center, met Chief Avery Johnson and heard about plans to upgrade both buildings.
About $3 million in funding is coming from the federal and state governments, plus grants from local organizations.
“The addition to the Indian Center, overall, we are adding 2,800 square feet, and the building is 22,000 square feet. It will be on the current 1-acre property. In the museum, we want to make it more like a virtual reality type, where, when kids come in, they can almost be immersed into that time, that place, with immersive presentations, immersive exhibits, so they can almost feel like they are a part of that time. The addition will double the size of the museum,” Johnson said.
Also planned are a welcome center, theater area, gift shop and concession stand.
There are about 15,000 members of the Nanticoke community in the Millsboro area, Johnson said.