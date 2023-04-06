The longtime curator of the Nanticoke Indian Museum in Millsboro, Delaware’s only museum of its kind, retired last week in his humble way, without fanfare, leaving the position he assumed in 2011 in the hands of June “Morningstar” Robbins.
“I’m 80 now and my blood pressure is high. I don’t need any more stress. It will be better for my health. It will seem funny not coming back here but I have gotten to the point where I can’t talk as long as I used to when I give tours. I get hoarse. I do a lot of presentations,” Street told Coastal Point the afternoon of Friday, March 31, as he sat at the front desk, welcoming visitors and waiting for a visit from Nanticoke Chief Avery Johnson.
“Today I have been gathering files that I made over the years. I have been gathering them and I am taking them home. I still work on the family farm in Harbeson, the farm we have had over 100 years. That’s my second passion,” said Street, a Millsboro resident whose Indian name is Earth Keeper because of his love for gardening.
Nanticoke elders bestow Indian names during special ceremonies, he explained.
He will miss talking to visitors who have arrived at the museum from all over the world, as far away as India, Greece and Turkey.
“They read about the museum in tourism magazines and they come to Delaware and they want to see it,” Street said.
“What was interesting to me was finding out indigenous people from other countries have the same items we have here, indigenous people from Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, the same beadwork and woodwork. The same utensils. They had to survive by using natural things just like we did, to drink from, to sail in, so the items are the same,” he said.
It’s important to keep the history of Nanticokes alive, he said.
“All people need some place as a repository for their history and this museum is the repository for Nanticoke people,” he said.
In retirement, he will still be around but as a citizen, not a museum employee. He plans to travel with his wife, Mary. Together, they have four children and four grandchildren.
The building that houses the museum was built in 1921. The National Historic Landmark structure will be preserved during upcoming renovations and an expansion.
In February, Sen. Tom Carper visited the museum and nearby Indian Center, met Chief Johnson and heard about plans to upgrade both buildings.
Johnson told him a food bank will open as part of the upgrade, as staff partners with the Delaware Food Bank.
“With the challenges in today’s economy, we are trying to do everything we can to help our people and the community as a whole. It will be open to our Nanticoke Indian community and we will see how we can support the entire community and figure out the logistics of everything once its completed,” he said, adding it is expected to open in about one year.
About $3 million in funding is coming from the federal and state governments, plus grants from local organizations.
“The addition to the Indian Center, overall, we are adding 2,800 square feet and the building is 22,000 square feet. It will be on the current one-acre property. In the museum, we want to make it more like a virtual reality type, where, when kids come in, they can almost be immersed into that time, that place, with immersive presentations, immersive exhibits, so they can almost feel like they are a part of that time. The addition will double the size of the museum,” Johnson said.
Also planned are a welcome center, theater area, gift shop and concession stand.
“There’s a big population, a lot of new residents, moving in around the museum and the center, not just people visiting the beach but people who like the arts, those types of things so we want to bring them to our cultural center and to our museum to experience our way of life,” Johnson said.
There are about 15,000 members of the Nanticoke community in the Millsboro area, Johnson said.
Former Chief Natosha Carmine earlier told Coastal Point neither the museum nor the center would be razed and rebuilt during renovations and upgrades.
“Those buildings were built by our ancestors, and the bones of those structures are strong bones. They are the heartbeat of the people. Many of the people went to school there. That is our history. The Nanticoke tribe has a rich history. We have a story to tell. The Creator has blessed us … and now we have the money for the renovations,” she said, adding that the Nanticoke Tribe also has a capital funding campaign to raise money for new classrooms, office, cultural lounge, children’s area and kitchen in the Indian Center and is accepting donations.
“The museum … was a two-room school at the time of segregation. It was closed and, in 1984, it was revitalized into becoming the museum,” Carmine explained.
Artifacts were passed down from the elders and include thousands of arrowheads, pottery, axe hammers and other handmade objects.
Street’s favorite item is a basket that belonged to his great uncle Joseph Street. It was made by Gardner Draine and all of the elder Street’s children slept in it.
Street is also fond of booklets, on display behind glass, containing Indian recipes and superstitions. Soon, copies will be for sale, he said, recalling hearing that, years ago, a live chicken was waved over a child because it was believed to be a remedy.
Among superstitions in the book are “Never sweep dirt out the door after dark. It is just bad luck,” “If you come in one door, go out the same one or it’s bad luck” and “Never sweep a person’s feet while you are sweeping or they will go to jail.”
After he retired from Delmarva Power in 1998, Street worked for Ace Hardware for 10 years, but got tired of being on his feet all day. He had a wealth of knowledge about the history of the Nanticokes, so he joined the museum staff.
He did extensive research and learned there were bounties for scalps of young Indian women and Indians were often hanged for no reason except their heritage.
“There was so much unfairness in the late 1880s, early 1900s. It makes me sad but I’m not angry about what happened to our people,” he said.
“It doesn’t do you any good to be angry.”