His hope, Sterling Street said as he was honored as retiring curator of the Nanticoke Indian Museum, is that the community always remembers what a treasure that repository is.
In his humble way, Street, standing beside his wife, Mary, on the grounds of the Millsboro-area museum, acknowledged supporters for their kind words and gifts during Nanticoke Heritage Day on Saturday, May 6.
“Thank you all for your kind words. It’s an honor to be honored,” Street said, recognizing family members including his daughters, Esa Street Perkins and Felicia Street, and quoting the Native American saying, “We are all related.”
Urie Ridgeway, tribal secretary of the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribe and guest speaker, asked everyone to remove their hats and stand in a display of respect for Street, who worked at the museum for 13 years before announcing his retirement. Ridgeway then formed a line to shake Street’s hand or hug him.
“This is a special day for us,” said Bonnie Hall, past tribal council member and chairwoman of the Nanticoke Indian Commemoration Committee, as she addressed the crowd, gathered in a circle on the grass. Nearby, vendors sold bracelets, toys, T-shirts, Indian tacos, fry bread and other delicacies and crafts, and the museum was open for tours.
The building, once a school for American Indians, before integration into the public school system and transformation to a museum, was where Street welcomed guests from all over the world and built a positive collaboration with local and state government representatives, Hall said.
In her travels, she is regularly asked about Street, who has been instrumental in researching and teaching the history of the Nanticoke tribe, she said.
Ragghi Rain, known for Native American storytelling, praised Street for listening to, and encouraging, others, and for having a vision.
“Your work became our passion as you used your gifts and talents,” she told him.
Earlier, Nanticoke Chief Avery Johnson welcomed guests and talked about the importance of promoting Indian culture and cultivating respect and understanding.
“Our people are tied to this land,” Ridgeway said, bringing laughter when he said the first thing mothers have asked their sons when they took a girlfriend home was, “Who is her family?”
Often, the mother would say, “You can’t date her. She’s your second cousin,’” because Indians from the Cape May, N.J., area, when their land was encroached upon, traveled to Delaware, so many were related.
Objects in the museum have stories to tell, such as the sunglasses made of bone and designed to protect Indians’ eyes from the glare of the sun on snow. “And that is part of who we are, our heritage,” he said.
His grandmother repeated stories about Indians being loaded on trains “and shipped away,” he said, adding, “The happiest day of her life was when she could put on her regalia and dance, because there was a time we couldn’t do this.”
“There was a time when it was against the law to be Indian, but our ancestors knew who they were, so they passed along our heritage and what it means to us all,” he said.
Ridgeway asked members of the audience to call out what stereotypical images come to mind when they think about how Indians were portrayed in old movies, and they answered, “cowboys,” “face paint” and “feathers.”
“But do you think of doctors? Engineers, like I am? The vice president of the United States? It has already happened. Charles Curtis, under President Hoover — he was born on a reservation. That’s something a lot of us don’t know,” he said.
Years before Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in professional baseball, Louis Sockalexis was a Native American professional baseball player, playing in the National League from 1897 to 1899, he said.
Ridgeway encouraged Indian parents to teach their children the history of their ancestors.
“Make that next generation proud to be Nanticoke. Speak to them about the great Nanticoke nation,” he said.
Street, a Millsboro resident whose Indian name is Earth Keeper because of his love for gardening, retired the end of March and on his last day, told the Coastal Point he will miss talking to visitors who have arrived at the museum from all over the world, as far away as India, Greece and Turkey.
“What was interesting to me was finding out indigenous people from other countries have the same items we have here, indigenous people from Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, the same beadwork and woodwork. The same utensils. They had to survive by using natural things just like we did, to drink from, to sail in, so the items are the same,” he said.
In retirement, he will still be around the museum, but as a citizen, not an employee. He plans to travel with his wife. Together, they have four children and four grandchildren.
In February, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper visited the museum and nearby Indian Center, met Johnson and heard about plans to upgrade both buildings.
About $3 million in funding is coming from the federal and state governments, plus grants from local organizations.
“The addition to the Indian Center, overall, we are adding 2,800 square feet, and the building is 22,000 square feet. It will be on the current one-acre property. In the museum, we want to make it more like a virtual-reality type, where, when kids come in, they can almost be immersed into that time, that place, with immersive presentations, immersive exhibits, so they can almost feel like they are a part of that time. The addition will double the size of the museum,” Johnson said.
Also planned are a welcome center, theater area, gift shop and concession stand.
There are about 15,000 members of the Nanticoke community in the Millsboro area, Johnson said.