Brisk traffic of book lovers returned to St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach over the Labor Day weekend as families browsed the many titles arranged by category in the large social hall. Bill Ziegler, who is chairman of the Book Sale Committee, said the sales, which are used to support Bethany-area charities including Camp Arrowhead, will return to pre-pandemic funding.
“It’s a profitable business model,” said Ziegler of the donated books and volunteer team used to market and sell the titles. “All of our funds go to outreach programs to help needy people and non-profit groups here in the Bethany Beach area. We support local food banks and food closets, like the Hope Center at Mariners church.”
Ziegler thanked the 20 volunteers at St. Martha’s for the weekend — noting that the set-up and sorting of publications is a big part of hosting a larger book sale in the town. While there is no Dewey Decimal System there, children’s book titles and other fiction or non-fiction categories are neatly arranged with the book jacket or spine clearly visible.
The St. Martha’s book sale happens four times a year, including Memorial Day weekend, Fourth of July weekend, Labor Day weekend and one week before Christmas, on Dec. 17-18 this year.
Cashiers and volunteers helping people with their orders is also a big aspect as families bring bundles of books to the checkout. The books are donated throughout the year in large bins in front of the church on Oakwood and then categorized for sale.
“There is no cost of goods for these book sales or for labor costs,” said Ziegler.
Paul Thompson, who has been a volunteer and coordinator for the book sales for many years, noted that there are some interesting collections available.
“We have the Time-Life World Wars book series here,” he said. “We have filled the shelves and the tables to overflowing this year. You might just find something for which you are looking.”
Thompson told the Coastal Point prior to last year’s book sale that book lovers come with lists of books they need to fill out a collection. Many book customers are searching for a favorite author.
Paperback books are priced at three titles for $1. Hardcover books cost $2 each or three books for $5. The donations are counted, and then St. Martha committee members provide funds to causes including the camp and the food banks. St. Martha’s also accepts cash donations.