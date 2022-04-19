Saint George’s United Methodist Church will host guest speaker Michael Hall on Sunday, April 24, at 10 a.m.
Hall will be sharing his testimony and message. He is a native of Dagsboro and currently resides in Lewes. He claims God as his coach and is known as the ‘World’s Strongest Drug-Free Man.’ He has been noted as one of the leading anti-drug role models in the United States.
St. George’s UMC is located at 34337 Omar Road, Frankford. For more information contact the Rev. A.J. Moore at (302) 259-1740.