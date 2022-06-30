Rev. Joseph Dovari is the new associate pastor at St. Ann Parish in Bethany Beach and Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission Church in Roxana. Rev. John Klevence announced the change in associate pastors, which was effective at last Sunday’s Masses, in a church bulletin.
He comes to St. Ann Parish from Holy Redeemer Parish in Charlottetown, the largest city in the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island near Cornwall, where he served as the Pastor of the church. He had spent seven years in the province, five as a pastor, and was ordained as a priest in 1995.
In a goodbye letter to the people of the Diocese of Charlottetown, Rev. Dovari said
“I was assigned to the Diocese of Charlottetown in 2015 and welcomed by Bishop Richard Grecco. I thank God for the seven years I have spent with you and thank you most sincerely for your love, kindness, dedication, faithfulness and friendship. Your volunteerism and outreach to serve the parish community are a great example which I will carry with me into my future parish ministry (St. Ann). Please be assured of my deep respect, appreciation and assurance of my daily prayers for all of you.”
Rev. Dovari is from India. There are over 800 priests of Indian descent working in parishes across the U.S. and their assignment is fairly common in communities like St. Ann.
“I know that you will welcome him warmly and make him feel at home here,” said Pastor Klevence in his pastoral message last weekend.