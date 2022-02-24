The St. Ann’s Parish Salt & Light Committee is a part of the Diocese of Wilmington’s “Care for our Common Home” initiative. St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach will be involved in climate-change initiatives and carbon-reduction programs, and the church supports responsible land management in the community — including new Sussex County buffers ordinances locally.
The Salt & Light Committee met at the Parish Hall recently to begin setting an agenda for this year, to also include human rights campaigns, in addition to climate policy.
The group also has launched a college scholarship initiative called the Southern Delaware Education Fund and is screening six new applicants for potential funding for community college, with a focus on nursing and helping professions.