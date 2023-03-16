The public is being invited to join parishioners from St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach for a spiritual trip to Medjugorje, near Croatia, to see the statue Risen Christ from May 20 to 28.
Known as the most famous Catholic place of pilgrimage worldwide, Medjugorje is where the Virgin Mary is said to have appeared for the first time in the summer of 1981 to six young people, known as “the visionaries,” giving them messages about devotions, confession and fasting. Three of the six visionaries have said the Virgin Mary still appears to them daily and the other three reported having apparitions once a year, always on the same date.
An almost 6-meter, or 19-foot, bronze sculpture called “Risen Christ” has been in Medjugorje since 1998. Small drops of clear fluid reportedly come from the right knee of the statue. Many believers catch the liquid on their fingers, cloth or rosaries in hopes of receiving a healing or miracle.
Belkis Stallings, religious director at St. Ann, who previously took the trip, said she found it to be deeply spiritual.
“God is so merciful. He loves me so much he wanted me back,” she said about the trip.
“The people that go there, there are thousands of them. People come from all over the world. The Blessed Mother has appeared there and is still appearing,” she said, describing time there as “heaven on earth.”
“There are thousands of conversions, people that are atheists. There is healing going on — mental, physical. …When I was there, the holy spirt came over me,” she said, adding that she shed tears “of being overjoyed.”
Many visitors say the Rosary as they make their way up a rocky path.
“The groups do the Rosary all the way up. At the very top, there is the statue of the Queen of Peace overlooking the valley. That was donated by Catholic Koreans. It is beautiful,” Stallings said.
The trip costs $3,129 per person and includes roundtrip airfare, two meals every day, lodging for seven nights, daily Mass and spiritual activities, gratuities and luggage handing. For more information, visit https://stannbb.org/news-events/33514/ or call (302) 803-6400.