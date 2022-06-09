St. Ann Parish Associate Pastor the Rev. Lance Martin will be leaving St. Ann’s in Bethany Beach and moving to the position of associate pastor at St. Luke Parish in Ocean City, Md.
“If you are late for Mass at St. Ann or Our Lady of Guadalupe, parishioners can just drive down the highway and meet me again for church in Ocean City,” he teased at a recent Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe, the parish’s mission church on Route 17.
The Rev. Francois Palm is going to be in residence at St. Ann Rectory, joining the parish staff from Burkina Faso this summer.
“We have so many people for Masses during the summer,” said the Rev. John Klevence, pastor at St. Ann. “So, you need to have the priests available to celebrate those Masses. We have sizeable parish membership, and the space available in our church at St. Ann’s will hold about 900 people, with Our Lady of Guadalupe mission church open, which will hold about 600 people.”
“In the priesthood, change is a part of our life,” said Klevence. “I have been a priest for 37 years. I am assuming this is my last assignment; however, I have been assigned to seven parishes. This will be Father Martin’s third assignment as an associate pastor. We want to give our priests different experiences, and they can draw from these new challenges.”
Martin, 52, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1994 until 2003 as a ground radio technician and translator of Italian. He is fluent in Italian and is well-versed in other languages, which he sometimes draws upon for his homilies.
He then served in the California Air National Guard from 2003 until 2009, as a chaplain assistant.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco and has earned advanced degrees in philosophy and theology from St. Mary’s Seminary & University in Baltimore.
As a part of his seminary studies, Martin has been assigned to a number of Diocese of Wilmington parishes: Holy Spirit in New Castle; St. Benedict’s in Ridgely, Md.; St. John the Beloved and St. Ann in Wilmington; and Saints Peter & Paul in Easton, Md. He was ordained on May 28, 2016.
Martin joined the St. Ann Parish community in August of 2019, after serving as associate pastor in the parish of St. John the Beloved, and will have served nearly three years at St. Ann’s.
“Please join me in wishing Father Martin our thanks for his service to our parish,” said Klevence in a social media post. “Our hopes for a successful and rewarding assignment,” go with him.
“When you become the pastor of a parish,” added Klevence, “you become the CEO of a small company, in effect. We have a budget, financial issues, human resources. We are a supporting parish for Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, and we are benefiting from that school relationship — we are able to celebrate Mass with the students; but we don’t have to manage a school in addition to our own parish office.”