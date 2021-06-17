Cut out these dates and hang them on the fridge for the summer, because they’re important.
They’re the dates for the St. Ann Catholic Church Bazaar. That’s right — dates. As in multiple weekends. As in, more chances to score deals on everything from plants to paintings to puzzles.
Here they are, the dates for the Parish of St. Ann “Church Bazaar Redesign”:
- Thursday, June 17, 3 to 6 p.m., and Friday, June 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.;
- Thursday, July 1, 3 to 6 p.m.; Friday, July 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturday, July 3, 9 a.m. to noon;
- Thursday, July 15, 3 to 6 p.m., and Friday, July 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.;
- Thursday, July 29, 3 to 6 p.m., and Friday, July 30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and
- Thursday, Aug. 5, 3 to 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 7, 9 a.m. to noon.
Last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on many an event, the St. Ann bazaar was no exception; the decision was made to cancel the event altogether because of uncertainties about where the state would be in terms of virus spread in August, bazaar chairperson Alexis Sclama said.
This year, with vaccination rates increasing and virus spread decreasing as summer approached, the decision was made to bring it back, in a “redesigned” time frame, according to Sclama. The decision to hold it over five weeks was made in hopes of making it easier to keep the bazaar’s traditional crowds from overwhelming the volunteers, and keeping everyone involved safe and healthy.
“The driver behind all of this was our 200 volunteers,” Sclama said. When the bazaar was canceled, she said, “They were very disappointed. Not having that opportunity to socialize last year” was hard. As early as last November, Sclama said, “We started getting calls” about bringing it back, and as vaccinations rolled out in early winter, “We said, ‘Let’s see if we can redesign it.’”
As donations have rolled in for the bazaar, the committee has had to adjust its original “redesign,” Sclama said.
“We were planning on just four rooms in the Masterson Center,” she said. “Now, we’ve taken over the entire building,” as well as the church courtyard and garage.
“It’s turning back into the old bazaar,” Sclama said.
The bazaar’s quilt raffle is back this year, with the winner to be announced on the last day of the bazaar, Aug. 7. Instead of a silent auction, a continuing “virtual” online auction has been added, with its own Facebook page for easy access. Items included in the online auction have included a clock worth $2,000 and a pre-owned moped; 25 new items are posted every two weeks. The Facebook page is titled “Virtual Fundraiser at the Parish of St. Ann.”
A car raffle is another new addition to the bazaar, thanks to Holly Kia’s “outright donation” of a brand-new Kia Sorento, Sclama said. The winner of the car will be announced during Bethany Beach’s Jazz Funeral festivities on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, on the boardwalk at 6 p.m., weather permitting.
In addition, the church bookstore has reopened in the Masterson Center, with hours of 9 a.m. to noon, Monday to Friday, as well as during the times the bazaar is running.
Sclama said someone asked her recently how much money the church is trying to raise through the bazaar. Her answer: “We’re trying to raise community, and we’re trying to raise fellowship.” Just the prep work alone has brought dozens of people back together at the church. “We have about 40 people here every day,” Sclama said.
The bazaar committee will be following Gov. John Carney’s COVID-19 guidelines: those who are not vaccinated against the virus are being asked to wear masks when indoors. Volunteers will monitor each room where sale items are located to avoid overcrowding, Sclama said.
Tickets for the quilt and car raffles will be available after Mass at The Parish of St. Ann and its Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission Church; tickets for the Sorento will also be sold at Hocker’s grocery stores on select dates.
Cash, checks and all major credit cards are accepted as payment for bazaar items.
St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church is located at 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach.