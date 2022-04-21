St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach is collecting non-perishable medical supplies, such as bandages, safety pins, medical kits and pain relievers, along with household supplies, such as flashlights, cooking supplies, backpacks and clothing for the people of Ukraine. St. Ann’s Salt & Light committee is coordinating its collection and distribution efforts with the Ukrainian Catholic Church in Philadelphia, which has its own archdiocese or “archeparchy.”
Donations for the collection drive may be taken to St. Ann Parish’s Delaney Hall.
There are three Ukrainian Catholic churches in Philadelphia. The entire archeparchy encompasses more than 13,000 Ukrainian Catholics in the Philadelphia region, including Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Philadelphia boasts an iconic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Archbishop Borys Gudziak, head of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy in Philadelphia, urged prayer, awareness and humanitarian aid for Ukraine in his homilies at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in the city’s Northern Liberties section, as reported in Catholic Philly.com, an official news source for the archdiocese of Philadelphia.
“Miracles are possible,” said Gudziak, who has held a series of ecclesiastical and diplomatic meetings in Ukraine, Rome and Paris. “Ukraine needs to defend itself,” Gudziak said.
Ukrainian Catholics will celebrate Easter this weekend, April 24, as part of the Eastern Orthodox Rite. There are more than 5 million Ukrainian refugees currently.
“Salt & Light Committee members worked diligently to insert flyers in every Easter Sunday bulletin in time for parish distribution,” said Howard Boyd, chairman of the local church committee. “We are expecting a big collection and will ensure these items are transported by truck to Philadelphia starting next week. The need could not be more urgent for the Ukraine refugees.”
The Ukrainian Catholic Church will also receive cash donations. For a listing of the medical and household needs, see the St. Ann Parish website at www.stannbb.org.