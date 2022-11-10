St. Ann Parish celebrated its 50th year in Bethany Beach with a picnic for all parishioners at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission Church (OLG) on Route 17 on a bright Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30.
State Rep. Ron Gray and Candice Gray were among the parishoners who attended Mass before making their way over to a chicken and barbecue luncheon from Hocker’s. In all, more than 750 people, including parishioners and family members, were there to celebrate. Priests and deacons from over the generations returned to St. Ann/OLG for the celebration, including the Rev. Lance Martin, who is now at St. Luke’s in Ocean City, Md.
Children were able to enjoy face-painting, cornhole and a bounce house on the larger grounds of OLG.
The Rev. John Klevence presided over the Mass and then invited people to eat to their fill at the bountiful picnic luncheon held under large canopy tents near the mission church.
St. Ann Parish became part of the Diocese of Wilmington in 1973. Prior to that date, the Catholic church was a mission parish from 1955 to 1972.