The Frankford Public Library is celebrating spring with new activities, including a series of programs set for spring break week.
Starting on Friday, April 2, the spring break activities are designed to bring children and their families to the library, according to Heather Bernap, children’s program coordinator.
A Movie Matinee will kick off the special week of programming, Friday, April 2, at 2 p.m. On Monday, April 5, Adult/Teen Program Coordinator Ray Rojas will continue his Walking Club, open to all ages (strollers and skateboards are welcome, as are “friendly dogs,” Rojas said) at 12:30 p.m. The Hooks & Needles needlecraft club will meet at 1:30 p.m. on April 5.
On Tuesday, April 6, there will be a Little Learners Storytime at 11 a.m., and a special spring break Lego Club gathering at 2 p.m.
On Wednesday, April 7, a yoga class will be held at 2 p.m., followed by a STEM-related group activity at 4 p.m. The yoga class can be joined via Facebook Live, as well as in person, Bernap said.
Thursday, April 8, will be a particularly busy day at the library, starting with Big Learners Storytime at 11 a.m. Dancing with Kristen will follow at 2 p.m., and a Family Craft Night will cap off the day at 6 p.m.
A second Movie Matinee will be held on Friday, April 9, at 2 p.m. On Saturday, April 10, gamers are welcome to meet at the library for Gaming Saturday.
The spring break activities, though, are only part of what the Frankford Public Library has planned for the coming months, Bernap and Rojas said. ESL classes are starting up again at the library, scheduled for Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Children are welcome to come with their parents to the classes, and there will be activities for them while their adults are in class, Bernap said.
Free sandwiches will be available “to go” at the library each Monday from 3 to 5 p.m.
On Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. the library will host “Workforce Readiness” to assist those who would like help in a job search. Local job listings are updated at the library every two weeks, in conjunction with the program.
Also on Tuesdays, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., starting April 13, the library is hosting Adulting 101 classes, which teach a wide range of skills, from changing a tire to résumé building. The Adulting 101 classes will be held every two weeks.
STEM activities will continue each Wednesday; participants can join by Facebook Live or go to the library in person, each Wednesday at 4 p.m. “Grab and Go” STEM activities can also be picked up at the library any day of the week.
On Thursdays, starting April 15, Rojas will host a Dungeons & Dragons group virtually, by Zoom. Once a month on Thursdays, Pizza & Paperbacks will be held from 5:30 to 6:30. It is a teen book discussion, Rojas said, where teens can “grab a slice and talk about whatever book they want to.”
Theater Room Gaming will be offered from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays, and on Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m.
The library is in the process of planning summer activities as well. Library Director Bonnie Elliott has approached town officials regarding the availability of the Town Park for outdoor activities. The park has been largely closed to the public for the past year due to COVID-19 concerns.