Days are getting longer, and some days are a little warmer, so we know spring is on the way — finally! For gardeners and everyone, spring is a time of hope and rebirth, of sun warming up the soil and encouraging tiny green shoots out of the ground. You probably have daffodils up already! The flowers on the red maples are fat pink buds, ready to open very soon, attracting the earliest pollinators.
So, is it time to really start gardening? Are you itching to get out and start cleaning up? You might want to wait just a little bit more! For one thing, it’s not a good idea to walk around on wet soil — that compacts it more, and if you have any clay, you’ll really compact it a lot. So, let it dry out some. There are some chores you can do now, however:
• Get your soil tested — the most important thing you can do this spring. You should never fertilize without knowing if it’s necessary (it usually isn’t!), and what nutrients you actually need. Our sandy soils here drain well, and nutrients do wash out, but when they do, they go right in the bays, canals or the ocean, contributing to a major pollution source. Soil tests are very easy to do, and the results will tell you just what you need to do, if anything. Call the University of Delaware Soil Testing program at (302) 831-1392, or email them at soiltest@udel.edu, or go to their website at https://www.udel.edu/academics/colleges/canr/cooperative-extension/environmental-stewardship/soil-testing/ to get instructions and a test kit. Many garden centers will have kits available for you, too.
• Get your tools ready. Did you clean off your tools before putting them away? Whether you did or not, now’s a good time to check them. Clean them — especially pruning tools, to sterilize them. Bleach can be corrosive to metals, but Lysol or Pine-Sol work great. Sharpen them (particularly lawn mower blades, which folks forget a lot), and wipe them down with a light oil. Change the gas in your mower if you have a gas one, or get it serviced. Tidy up the shed, and organize your mental or written notes so you remember what your successes were, and what you might have done better.
• Clean birdhouses, bird feeders and birdbaths. Get rid of old nesting material in the birdhouses, and give the birdbaths a good scrubbing. Clean and bleach bird feeders.
• Pruning. We’ll have a separate article on spring pruning, but here are a few things to remember.
First of all, plants don’t need to be pruned. They grow just fine on their own. Any pruning we do is for us, to encourage what we want them to do, and for them to look the way we want them to. If a tree or shrub needs heavy pruning to keep it in bounds, seriously think about tearing it out and replacing it with one that stays smaller. There are even small crepe myrtles.
In pruning, think about the three D’s — remove anything that is Dead, Diseased or Damaged. Flowering shrubs bloom on old wood or new wood — branches that grew and flowered in one season are new wood, and flowers that bloom on the previous year’s growth are said to bloom on old wood (these are usually the earlier spring-blooming shrubs, such as forsythia, rhododendron, azaleas, some spireas and most, but not all, hydrangeas). Don’t prune them now; you’ll just cut off all the flower buds. Wait until about a month after they’ve bloomed if you want to shape them.
You can prune beautyberry, elderberry, clethra, crape myrtle, Limelight hydrangeas (hydrangea paniculata), smooth hydrangeas (hydrangea arborescens), roses, Rose of Sharon and other summer-blooming shrubs right now.
And finally, there’s no need to seal pruning wounds. Never top trees. And please don’t commit crepe murder by only leaving little stubs when you shape them.
• Clean up. You’ll notice I left this until last. It’s really better to wait a bit, until it gets warmer to clean up, when days are more consistently in the 50s. Let the beneficial insects come out of hibernation. Ladybugs are snoozing peacefully. They are overwintering in the leaves, stems and debris in your yard, so if you throw all that out now, you’ll be throwing them out, too. Wait a few more weeks to cut back your grasses, if you haven’t already, and only cut them back to about 6 inches. Many winter weeds are important for our very early spring pollinating insects, so consider leaving some weeds in out-of-the-way corners.
• Enjoy this quiet time. In just a few weeks there will be plenty to do.