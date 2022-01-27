More than 100 ladies and gentlemen with special needs will enjoy prom night when the Ocean View Church of Christ hosts Night to Shine on Friday, Feb. 11.
The church’s pastor is eager to join his wife, Stephanie, as they ceremoniously crown every one of them Prom King or Prom Queen.
“It really is my favorite thing. I’ve been in the ministry 22 years, and it is my favorite thing that I’ve ever been a part of. It is a blessing to them but, really, I get more of a blessing than they do,” the Rev. Ethan Magee said.
The inspiration of Christian and pro football player Tim Tebow, Night to Shine is proclaimed on his website, at www.timtebowfoundation.org, as an “unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love for people with special needs ages 14 an older.”
This year’s Night to Shine is the eighth annual for thousands of participants worldwide, although this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, it will be a virtual event, called a Shine-Thru Parade. It was also virtual last year.
“Though this year will look a little different, nothing can keep faith, hope and love from shining as bright as ever,” the website states, and Magee wholeheartedly agreed.
Guests must register, and may do so on the church website, at www.ccovde.org/home, until the evening of the event. Cars will assemble at Lord Baltimore Elementary School on Atlantic Avenue in Ocean View, and at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 they will begin traveling to the church, at 55 West Street, accompanied by police department and fire department vehicles, lights and music played by a disc jockey, as well-wishers from the community line the streets, cheering and applauding.
Magee said he hopes for an impressive turnout, with those greeting the cars holding signs and bouncing balloons.
“We had the prom virtually last year, but this year we’re really trying to step it up. We really do want it to be a community event,” the pastor said.
“Those from the special-needs community and our guests, who are their parents or caretakers, will stay in their cars, and we will try to make them feel as valued and as special as we can, especially since they won’t have the actual event this year.
“They will parade through town and make their way to the church property. Every one of them will get a goodie bag with gift cards and things from businesses and restaurants. They will get gifts. Each one of them will get a corsage or boutonniere. Some of them will be dressed in suits or gowns, but since it’s a virtual event it’s up to them how much they want to do this year. Some of them will go all-out,” Magee said.
Before the pandemic, when the church hosted the prom, many dressed up in gowns or tuxedos and the church, with help from donors and local businesses, provided limousines. Ladies had their hair done and makeup applied, and everyone got their shoes shined by professionals who volunteered their time. Then they went to the prom in the church, where they danced, socialized and enjoyed dinner.
Meanwhile, in another area, the parents and guardians were served dinner and often told Magee it was nice knowing their special-needs children were in good hands while they had long-overdue dates with their husbands or wives.
“We appreciate all the guardians and parents as well, so we wanted to do something for them. This prom is the most fun thing, the most special thing. Anybody who’s watching, it makes a lasting impression. This group is so easy to love.
“We get participants from throughout the community, from all over the place. Typically, we have about 110 people at the prom. The Tim Tebow Foundation started it, and there are hundreds and hundreds of proms throughout the world. Churches of different denominations from all over the world will come together to celebrate people with special needs,” he said.
The Tim Tebow Foundation started Night to Shine in 2014 because of “a great passion for people with special needs” with the simple vision of working with churches around the country to “provide an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love for people with special needs.”
Magee said he enjoys getting to know those who attend.
“They look forward to it every year. They love it. The parents really appreciate it. It’s a real blessing to them,” he said.