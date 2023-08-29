A big component of the Special Olympics is having a summer camp for the community with special needs to have a weekend of fun, games and enjoy the company of their friends. The location is at the Delaware State Police facility known as Camp Barnes near Bethany Beach.
The dates for the two-day camp this year were Aug. 5-6 and 13-14. There were 60 to 80 special-needs participants at each camp.
For years the Fraternal Order of Police 16 of Ocean View and the Lord Baltimore Lions Club have participated in helping with this event. The FOP has been asked to provide two members for nighttime security, and the Lions have cooked hotdogs and hamburgers for the campers for the last night’s evening meal. Additionally, FOP 16 has provided personnel for security at the Polar Bear Plunges in Rehoboth Beach that support Special Olympics Delaware.
“The people that attend the camp have the best time with many activities to keep them busy,” supporters said. “The last night they dress up in crazy outfits and dance the night away with DJ-provided music. The people in charge are very appreciative of the services that both groups provide. To our local community, please continue to support the Special Olympics with contributions and service.”
FOP members who helped this year were John Meilkejohn, Joe Rinaldi, Albert Weir, David Buchanan, Mark Burton, Leon Myers, Gino Natle and Paul Bolton.