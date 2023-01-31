The 7th Annual Southern Delaware Wine, Food & Music Festival took place on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Hopkins Heartland in Lewes.
“Despite the dooming weather forecast and the fact that nearly all other events were canceled for the weekend, the event went on and was a huge success,” organizers said. “With more attendees and vendors, and raising more money for our local non-profits than ever before!”
Creative Coastal Connections Corp, the organization that founded and organizes the festival, donated $36,000 to Pathways to Success at the end of 2022.
“Pathways’ mission is to prepare youth, adults, and their families for successful lives and to help develop these students to be healthy, productive, contributing and responsible citizens. They are committed to work in service with the at-risk communities in a spirit of offering hope through empowerment, education and information,” they said.
Fay Blake, founder and executive director of Pathways to Success said, “We are so appreciative to Creative Coastal Connections Corp and Stacy LaMotta. This donation will help so many of our students with support services — food, clothing, paying for the families heat and electricity bills and so much more!”
Pathways to Success Board President Bill Collick added, “This generous donation will help Pathways to Success students attending Cape Henlopen High School, Milford High School, Seaford High School, Sussex Tech and Poly Tech so much. When a child comes to school hungry or does not have warm clothes, we cannot expect them to thrive in their studies. Families are struggling, and these funds will help these students reach success.”
Since 2015, the Southern Delaware Wine, Food & Music Festival has donated more than $200,000 to local non-profits. Many organizations have benefited from the four-hour annual event, such as Children & Families First, the Boys & Girls Club of Rehoboth, the local Meals on Wheels, the Rotary Club, the Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation, the Beau Biden Foundation for the Development of Children, the Delaware Food Bank and the Delaware Artists Association (DAC).
LaMotta, the founder and organizer of the festival said, “We showcase some of the best local restaurants and their chefs; wine, beer, mead, cider and cocktail tastings; a silent auction; wine pull; live music; and a chef throwdown competition. It takes the entire community to pull off such a fun and worthwhile event. With the support of businesses that sponsor the fest, restaurant owners, chefs and staff, breweries, wineries, beverage distributors, musicians and over 70 volunteers it would not be possible.”
Board Member and volunteer Donna West said, “It was a honor to serve on the planning team with so many incredible women who brought so much talent and ideas to the table for this event that benefits Pathways to Success. So awesome to be involved with changing the lives of many students who’s lives change for their future and the future of our community!!”
This year’s event is set for Saturday, Sept. 23, noon to 3:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale in April at sodelfest.com. To sponsor this year’s celebration or become a volunteer or beneficiary, email stacylamotta77@gmail.com.