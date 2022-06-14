The Southern Delaware Wine, Food & Music Festival has chosen the two charities as the beneficiaries of its seventh annual celebration, set for Oct. 1. Pathways to Success and the Children’s Beach House will share in the net proceeds from this year’s festival, which has raised more than $165,000 for Southern Delaware non-profits since 2015.
Pathways to Success was founded 16 years ago. Their program identifies students that are at-risk for not graduating high school. Pathways is able to assist them in achieving success, with 98 percent of the students graduating and 96 percent of those going on to college or getting certified in a trade, entering the military or the workforce.
Fay Blake, Pathways to Success founder and executive director, said, “We are so thrilled to be a benefactor of this event with the Children’s Beach House and thank Stacy LaMotta. Proceeds from the event will support the youth in our program, including paying for food, paying electricity and water bills, giving gas cards for transportation to school or part time jobs, and more.”
Established in 1937, Children’s Beach House provides year-round support, weekend enrichment activities and summer camp programs for children with communicative disorders and children who come from under-resourced families. The organization’s Margaret H. Rollins Child Development Center nurtures typically-developing preschoolers along with those with speech and language delays, hearing impairments and mild orthopedic challenges.
“We’re so proud to have been chosen to be a beneficiary of the Southern Delaware Wine, Food & Music Festival,” said Richard Garrett, executive director of Children’s Beach House. “The funds we receive from the festival will help us expand our Youth Development Program to work with kids at an additional three schools in Milton. It’s very exciting for us to be focusing our work on one specific community. It’s something we haven’t done before. We’re so grateful to Creative Coastal Connections Corp. for helping us do that.”
The seventh annual Southern Delaware Wine, Food & Music Festival moves to a new venue this year, at Hopkins Heartlands Covered Bridge in Lewes.
Festival founder and organizer Stacy LaMotta said, “The festival is wildly successful, not only raising funds for deserving beneficiaries over the years but by providing a community celebration of all the wonderful things our coastal towns bring to the area; award-winning food, excellent wines, craft beer and cocktails, and top musicians!”
In 2021, during the pandemic, nearly 700 people attended what Southern Delaware Tourism has named the “best event of the year.”
Discounted early-bird tickets are on sale until June 30. The festival attendance will be capped this year, and it is expected to sell out. Learn more at sodelfest.com.