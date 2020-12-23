From Jan. 1 through March 31, 2021, select Sussex County hotels will collaborate with Southern Delaware Tourism (SDT) to offer special extended-stay discounts for remote workers, homeschooling families and others seeking to “change their points of view,” said Scott Thomas, SDT’s executive director.
“Our president-elect isn’t the only one who enjoys retreats to Southern Delaware,” Thomas said. “Those of us working from home have spent most of this past year staring at our own backyards or at our neighbors questionable siding choices. We mean ‘Change Your Point of View’ quite literally. If you’ve been working from home for any length of time, odds are you’re more than ready for a change of scenery, and Southern Delaware is a nearby, spectacularly scenic destination that feels wonderfully far away from your everyday life. This hotel promotion offers you the opportunity to escape without breaking the bank.”
Guests will enjoy working from comfy hotels with all the amenities necessary to keep the boss happy as well as the freedom to spend their down time exploring five star beaches, bays, and waterways; visiting breweries and wineries; enjoying delectable dining from the restaurants along Southern Delaware’s famed “Culinary Coast”; strolling boardwalks and discovering cycling and hiking trails, and visiting Sussex County’s charming downtowns (tax-free shopping, anyone?).
In addition to the extended stay discount and depending on which hotel you select, this offer may include complimentary hot breakfasts, free wi-fi, access to onsite meeting space, kitchenette, fireplace, walking distance to town/beach, a balcony room, pet-friendly rooms and more.
To view the growing list of participating hotels, visit https://visitsoutherndelaware.com/blog/post/change-your-views. Contact individual hotels for details.