To celebrate Southern Delaware and to keep it top-of-mind throughout the winter with visitors planning 2023 travel, Southern Delaware Tourism is launching its 7th Annual Southern Delaware Tourism Photo Contest. Both locals and visitors are being invited and encouraged to enter.
Entries will be accepted beginning at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023, through 5 p.m. on March 10, 2023, and winners will be announced Friday, March 24, 2023. There will be one grand prize-winning photo, as well as one winning photo in each of three categories.
The categories are:
(1) Southern Delaware Watersports — “From the Atlantic Ocean to our sparkling bays and waterways, Southern Delaware is a playground for watersports enthusiasts of every stripe. Send us your pictures of people partaking in paddling, kayaking, kiteboarding, surfing, skimboarding, jet skiing, parasailing, swimming, fishing, crabbing, etc. Photos must contain at least one person to be eligible and must be taken in Sussex County. Please read requirements for model releases if your photo contains recognizable likenesses of individuals. Entries must include photo locations.”
(3) Southern Delaware Farmer & Foodie — “Agriculture and aquaculture are a very big deal here in Southern Delaware. It’s what makes our Culinary Coast so scenic and delicious! Send us photos taken at our many agricultural attractions, including farmers markets, farm stands, flower farms, on farm visits, or of people enjoying farm-fresh dining in our local restaurants. Photos must be taken in Sussex County. Please read requirements for model releases if your photo contains recognizable likenesses of individuals. Entries must include photo locations.”
(3) Southern Delaware Boardwalk Scenes — “Whether it’s one of the bustling boardwalks lining Southern Delaware’s Atlantic coast, riverwalks in Sussex County river towns, or a sun-dappled boardwalk trail through one of our gorgeous state parks, wildlife refuges, or coastal marshes, the boardwalk is, and has been for centuries, an iconic coastal attraction. Show us photos of your favorite Southern Delaware boardwalks. Photos must be taken in Sussex County. Please read requirements for model releases if your photo contains recognizable likenesses of individuals. Entries must include photo locations.”
Photo contest winners will be selected by Tony Pratt and Pamela Aquilani, known as Southern Delaware photographers. All eligible photo entries will be featured by Southern Delaware Tourism on their Instagram feed (@VisitSouthDel) with the hashtag #SoDelPhotoContest2023.
This year’s grand prize-winning photographer will receive two nights at The Inn at Canal Square in Lewes, a gift certificate for dinner for two at the incredible Grain on the Rocks, Lewes, a dolphin-watching tour for two from Cape Water Tours & Taxi, and an annual Delaware State Parks Pass. Hotel stay may be subject to restrictions. The winner must contact prize partners for restrictions and details.
Photo contest individual category prizes:
• Southern Delaware Watersports — A two-night stay at Hyatt Place in Dewey Beach, a gift certificate for two from Dewey Beach Parasail ($190 value), and a gift certificate from Delmarva Board Sports for a one hour kayak rental for two ($60 value). Hotel stay may be subject to restrictions. Winner must contact prize partners for restrictions and details.
• Southern Delaware Farmer & Foodie — Winner will receive a two-night stay at the Hotel Bethany Beach, Farm Tours and gift certificates to the farm stores at two Sussex County farms, Four Acres Living and Brittingham Farms, and a $50 gift certificate for dinner at Good Earth Market and Restaurant. Hotel stay may be subject to restrictions. Winner must contact prize partners for restrictions and details.
• Southern Delaware Boardwalk Scenes — Winner of the Southern Delaware Boardwalk Scenes category will receive a $500 gift certificate toward a stay at the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel, an annual Delaware State Park Pass and a gift certificate towards dinner at Above the Dunes restaurant in Rehoboth Beach. Hotel stay may be subject to restrictions. Winner must contact prize partners for restrictions and details.
To find contest rules and entry instructions and to upload entries, go to https://visitsoutherndelaware.com/southern-delaware-tourism-photo-contest. Be sure to read all entry and eligibility rules and requirements prior to uploading entries. Winners will be notified via email on Friday, March 24, 2023.