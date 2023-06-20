On Wednesday, June 14, members of 100 Women Who Care Southern Delaware (100WWCSD) gathered at First State Community Action Agency (FSCAA) in Georgetown to present an award of $10,500, kicking off their third year of supporting Sussex County non-profit organizations.
Bernice Edwards, FSCAA’s executive director, was joined by staff, board members, volunteers and clients of their organization to accept the award. The ceremony was followed by a tour of the facilities, including the food pantry, free grocery store, organic garden and space provided to Springboard Pallet Village, offering interim sleeping shelters.
In partnership with 100WWCSD, the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, based in Minnesota, will be contributing an additional $5,000. They previously awarded matching grants to The Lighthouse for Broken Wings, What is Your Voice Inc., SNAC (School Nutrition AgriCulture) program, Family Promise of Southern Delaware and Higher Ground Outreach.
FSCAA was formed in 1965 as the Sussex County Community Action Agency by a group of concerned citizens. The non-profit organization has expanded to serve the entire state, offering a diverse array of programs that target the root causes of poverty.
Client-based services help low-income individuals of all ages, their families and communities move from a state of crisis to sustainability and self-sufficiency. Community development outreach supports collaboration among residents to combat problems such as injustice, crime and drug abuse. And after-school programs provide a safe, engaging environment that promotes academic success, personal growth, healthy social development and life-long learning.
The funds will be used, in large part, to support their summer Freedom School and summer youth employment.
Edwards spoke about how much the grant from 100 Women means to their organization, with its ever-broadening reach and scope of services.
“Our clients are still trying to recover financially and emotionally from the COVID pandemic,” she emphasized. “Securing these youth programs helps support a range of financial, academic, and emotional needs, even supplementing parents’ incomes.”
Members of 100WWCSD commit to donating $100 every three months. At quarterly luncheons, three are selected to make a pitch for their favored local non-profit, and the voting that follows determines the recipient for that round of giving. The next meeting will be held in September.
Teach a Person to Fish Society, was the first recipient, receiving $8,130 to support their efforts to provide COVID-safe meals to the homeless. The Richard Allen Coalition in Georgetown received $8,100 to support the center’s renovation and restoration projects and the continuation of their historical legacy — serving as the heart of the African-American community in Sussex County.
La Esperanza, also in Georgetown, was awarded $9,655 to support immigrants on their pathway to citizenship, integration and success, through their DOJ-accredited immigration counseling services. Lighthouse for Broken Wings received $10,500, with an additional grant award of $4,650 from Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to support their mission of helping those without housing regain their status in the community.
What is Your Voice received $10,651, with $5,000 in matching funds from Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, to address domestic violence in Sussex County. SNAC (School Nutrition AgriCulture) program received $10,300, with an additional $5,000 from Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, providing equitable access to quality environmental STEM learning and health education. And Family Promise of Southern Delaware received $10,200, with $5,000 from Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation.
The Southern Delaware group is the first Delaware giving circle within the larger International 100 Who Care Alliance. For more information, visit the Facebook page for 100 Women Who Care Southern Delaware, at https://www.facebook.com/groups/200137918225174, email koberto100women@gmail.com or call Kathy Oberto at (610) 329-7930.