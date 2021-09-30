On Thursday, Oct. 7, the South Coastal Village Volunteers (SCVV) will hold its inaugural fundraiser, a dine-and-donate event at Good Earth Market & Restaurant. The restaurant will donate a percentage of their proceeds from lunch and dinner, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., for both dine-in and carry-out, to SCVV.
The Good Earth Market culinary team will be preparing some special dishes for the occasion, and members of SCVV’s Steering Committee will be on hand at the restaurant to share information about the group. Call (302) 537-7100 for reservations or to order carry-out meals.
South Coastal Village Volunteers — whose mission is to help older adults live independently by providing members with volunteer assistance — began offering services at the beginning of 2021. SCVV provides members with up to 25 hours a month in services such as transportation, visits and calls, and household and technical assistance. The services are provided by volunteers who can choose to do what they want to do when they want to do it. South Coastal Village Volunteers serves the ZIP codes of Bethany Beach, Millville, Ocean View and South Bethany and is a branch of Village Volunteers of Lewes, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
For more information, visit www.southcoastalvillagevolunteers.org.