South Coastal Village Volunteers (SCVV), now in its third year of operations, serves older adults in Bethany Beach, Millville, Ocean View and South Bethany by providing volunteer help to members in many capacities. SCVV is inviting the public to join the organization for an evening of fun, dinner and entertainment as they celebrate their accomplishments.
Celebrate the Music will be held Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the Magnolia Room of Signatures at Bayside Resort Golf Club near Selbyville. The fundraiser, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., will feature entertainment by Notes on the Beach. Tickets are available, along with a variety of sponsorship opportunities, on the organization’s website at www.southcoastalvillagevolunteers.org.
Notes on the Beach brings a unique musical style to the area, with Jeff Cooper on double bass and Vicent Varossi on piano.
“We’re looking forward to a delightful evening with good food and music,” said Kathy Green, a member of the SCVV Development Team.
SCVV’s goal is to enable older adults to remain in their homes for as long as possible. Transportation to medical and personal appointments, shopping, assistance with small household tasks and technology, friendly visits and check-in telephone calls are among the services most frequently performed for SCVV members by the volunteers.
Volunteers, who are vetted and trained, select what services they want to perform and when they want to do them.
“We are always trying to identify those in our community who can benefit from our services and volunteers who are looking to give back to our community,” said Vice-Chair Chris Powers.
South Coastal Village Volunteers is a non-profit organization and a branch of Village Volunteers of Lewes. Detailed information about membership and volunteering is available at the organization’s website at www.southcoastalvillagevolunteers.org.
“Attending Celebrate the Music is a good way to support the South Coastal Village Volunteers, an organization that is helping to improve the quality of life for older adults in our area, while enjoying a lovely evening of dining and musical entertainment,” organizers said.