The Steering Committee of the South Coastal Village Volunteers reported this week that they continue to make progress toward their goal of forming an organization to enable seniors to live independently in their homes and remain active in the community.
The Village will bring together neighbors who are volunteers with those who need services in a community of support. The Village will serve the ZIP codes of Bethany Beach, Ocean View and Millville initially, collaborating with existing organizations to supplement their services. Services such as transportation, shopping, help with household tasks, and calls and visits will be offered to members by volunteers.
As the Village is established, members will have access to vetted vendors for discounted household services. Village networks have been in operation since 2003, and there are more than 200 in a growing trend as the population ages and seniors wish to “age in place.”
Chairperson Ron Kerchner reported that, at the present time, the Steering Committee is working with Village Volunteers of Lewes to establish details of an agreement for collaboration.
“We will be able to take advantage of Lewes’ expertise and procedures to enable us to start up more quickly,” said Kerchner.
Village Volunteers, which serves Lewes, Rehoboth and Milton, has been in existence since 2013.
Distribution of a survey to assess the needs of the community and the availability of volunteers is one of the main focuses for the Village currently.
“The more people who take our short survey, the better idea we’ll have of how we can best serve the community, and we encourage you to take it,” according to Kerchner. The survey is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/5SCCBJM. A website for the South Coastal Village Volunteers will be available in the near future.
For more information on membership, to get on the mailing list, or to offer services as a volunteer, write to southcoastalvillage@gmail.com or call Ron Kerchner at (609) 424-7281.