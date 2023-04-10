On April 18, during National Volunteer Week, South Coastal Village Volunteers (SCVV) will honor more than 100 volunteers helping older adults live independently in Bethany Beach, Millville, Ocean View and South Bethany.
The volunteers provide transportation to and from medical and personal appointments, errands and shopping, help with household maintenance and organization, friendly visits and check-in phone calls, plant care and assistance with technology. Now in its third year of operation, SCVV is looking to expand its service area by first finding volunteers and then members in nearby communities.
Members, who pay an annual fee of $500 for a single person or $750 for a household, can receive up to 25 hours per month in services. Short-term memberships are available at $75 monthly for up to three months to help when recuperating from surgery or illness. Subsidized memberships are available with demonstrated financial need.
Volunteers, who are vetted and trained, can choose what services they want to perform and when they want to help, through the organization’s computer system.
In addition to services to members, South Coastal Village Volunteers provides educational and social opportunities for members and for volunteers. On April 20, a representative from the Alzheimer’s Association will present a program on recognizing the signs of Alzheimer’s disease. SCVV sponsors a monthly Book Club and holds quarterly volunteer forums for social and educational interaction.
In ongoing efforts to make the SCVV organization known to the public, representatives will be at the April 16 Addy Sea Tour to provide information on membership, volunteering and donating. The Addy Sea Tour, from 1 to 4 p.m., will benefit the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company.
SCVV will be the recipient of Northeast Seafood Kitchen’s dine-and-donate on Thursday, April 20. A percentage of the proceeds for the evening will go to support SCVV’s programs.
“Come to enjoy an evening of fun and fine food, and to support this organization, which helps Sussex County seniors to age in place.”
The South Coastal Village Volunteers office, located at 32 West Avenue in the Ocean View Community Center, is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further information, e-mail info@southcoastalvillagevolunteers.org, call (302) 500-1282, or check the website at www.southcoastalvillagevolunteers.org. SCVV is an affiliate of Village Volunteers of Lewes and operates as a non-profit under its 501(c)(3) designation.