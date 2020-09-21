The South Coastal Village Volunteers, an organization dedicated to helping older adults age in place, has received a $1,000 donation from the Bethany Beach Landowners Association to help launch SCVV’s efforts to serve seniors residing in the Bethany Beach, Ocean View and Millville ZIP codes.
BBLA President Kathy Sierra said that the BBLA hopes to provide SCVV “with some measure of aid in … endeavors to support senior citizens … by allowing them to remain in their homes for as long as possible.”
SCVV chairman Ron Kerchner expressed the group’s gratitude for this “very significant gift which will help kick off our efforts. With the growing numbers of older adults making their home in Sussex County, it is imperative that volunteer organizations provide support to make it possible for them to remain in their homes and active in our community.”
SCVV signed a collaboration agreement July 29 with Village Volunteers, a 501(c)(3) non-profit group that has been serving the Lewes/Rehoboth/Milton areas since 2013. By becoming a branch of Village Volunteers, South Coastal Village Volunteers will be able to benefit from VV’s experience and procedures and become operational more quickly, organizers said. Plans are under way to actively solicit members and volunteers in order to start providing services early in 2021.
Members, who will pay an annual fee of $500 for a single membership or $750 for a household, will be eligible to receive up to 25 hours each month in services. That is equivalent to $1.67 per hour for a single person or $2.50 per hour for a household of two or more people. The group plans to offer financial assistance for households with an income of less than $25,000 per year. Supporting memberships, which grant access to the group’s list of vendors, will also be available.
Volunteer services include rides to medical or personal appointments or shopping, help with household tasks and projects, assistance with plant and pet care, support with technology, and friendly calls and visits to members’ homes to promote wellness and socializing. In the near future, members will have access to vetted vendors who will perform services for them at a discounted rate.
Volunteers are able to choose the capacities in which they provide support and the times they are available. In addition to working directly with members, volunteers will have the option of working on office and organizational tasks. All volunteers and vendors will provide references and complete background checks to assure members’ security.
The Steering Committee of South Coastal Village, which has been meeting regularly all year, consists of Ron Kerchner, chairman; Chris Powers, vice-chairman; Betty Martin, secretary; and Elizabeth Bolton, Jack Gordon, Joan Gordon, Kathy Green, Lois Pastore, Diane Strobel and Karen Taylor. A panel of strategic partners that supports the Steering Committee is composed of Chris Connor, David Green, Carol Houck, Charlie Kopay, Michelle Morgan, Annie Raskauskas, Tempe Steen and Claudia Thayne.
For further information on membership, volunteering and donating, e-mail southcoastalvillage@gmail.com or go to the website at www.villagevolunteer.org.