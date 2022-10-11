The evening of Oct. 6 was truly magical as 85 supporters of South Coastal Village Volunteers gathered at the Dickens Parlour Theatre at Good Earth Market to celebrate the organization’s first in-person fundraiser.
Through the hard work and attention to detail on the part of SCVV’s Development Team, consisting of Kathy Green, Karen Taylor, Oksana Hoey and Kathy Johnson, guests were able to enjoy dinner and a magic show.
SCVV Chair Ron Kerchner noted, “SCVV is grateful to Susan Ryan of the Good Earth Market and Rich Bloch of Dickens Parlour Theatre for ensuring that the benefit was enjoyable beyond expectations. We all had such a good time.”
Guests were greeted with a glass of champagne as they entered the Dickens’ dining room. After an opportunity to socialize with other attendees and a brief welcome by SCVV Vice Chair Chris Powers, participants were seated at assigned tables to enjoy dinner.
All members of the Village’s Steering Committee were in attendance, along with several strategic partners who serve as advisors to the group. Representing host organization Village Volunteers, Executive Director Jackie Sullivan, Chairman Steuart Martens and Board Member Kathryn Byrne came to support SCVV.
Following dinner, guests moved into the theater, where they were greeted by Kerchner, who gave a brief review of the accomplishments of the Village to date. Then they were treated to a magic show by Rich Bloch, assisted by Liz Bolton, Lois Pastore and Kerchner.
To culminate the evening, participants returned to their tables in the dining room to enjoy dessert and raffle drawings. Winners were awarded several prizes, and the winner of the 50/50 raffle, volunteer Chrissy Fritz, donated her portion of the winnings back to SCVV.
“Thanks to the generosity of the event’s sponsors, the raffle basket donors and those who purchased tickets to attend the event, the evening was a big success,” representatives said.
Funds raised by the benefit will enable SCVV to help older adults live independently by providing volunteer services for members. Services, such as transportation to appointments and shopping, home visits, telephone check-ins, running errands, support with technology and small household tasks are designed to enhance the lives of members and enable them to remain a vibrant part of the community. SCVV currently serves the ZIP codes of Bethany Beach, South Bethany, Millville and Ocean View, and some contiguous areas.
“If the positive reactions to the benefit by everyone who was there are any indication, the Development Team has hit on a winning formula for an annual event to raise funds for the Village.”
“After two years of a COVID-created inability to hold an in-person event, it was a pleasure to get a group of people together to socialize and have fun while we raised funds for South Coastal Village Volunteers,” said Kathy Green of the Development Team. “We look forward to more in-person events to benefit our Village.”
For more information on South Coastal Village Volunteers, check the website at www.southcoastalvillagevolunteers.org, e-mail southcoastalvillage@gmail.com or call (302) 500-1281. Their office, at 32 West Avenue in Ocean View, is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.